MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Nov 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that on 20 November 2026, the Supreme Court of New South Wales dismissed the interlocutory application brought by Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye). Xingye unsuccessfully sought orders restraining the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP), reinstating a previously removed nominee director and appointing a further nominee director to the FEG Board. The substantive proceedings remain ongoing. FEG disputes Xingye's claims and intends to defend the proceedings.The decision follows six months of significant corporate and exploration developments:- 27 May 2026 - Xingye launches an unsolicited off-market takeover bid for FEG at A$0.13 per share (see ASX announcement dated 28 May 2026).- 22 June 2026 - FEG secures 51% ownership of the 95,280-hectare Idenburg Gold Project, containing a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 780,000 ounces of gold at 3.1 g/t Au, with a pathway to 80% ownership (see ASX announcements dated 5 May 2026 and 22 June 2026).- 9 July 2026 - Xingye announces a conditional increase in its takeover offer to A$0.15 per share, subject to securing more than 50% of FEG's shares (see Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement released to the ASX on 9 July 2026).- 29 July 2026 - Xingye's takeover bid closes unsuccessfully, without Xingye securing control of FEG (see ASX announcement dated 5 August 2026).- 30 July 2026 - FEG reports assays showing copper and molybdenum mineralisation at its Mount Clark West project, with geological characteristics consistent with the upper and peripheral parts of a potentially mineralised porphyry copper-molybdenum system (see ASX announcement dated 30 July 2026).- 25 August 2026 - FEG announces completion of the Idenburg Scoping Study, highlighting approximately 390,000 ounces of gold at 9.2 g/t Au within the Sua deposit at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off (see ASX announcement dated 25 August 2026).- 2 September 2026 - Xingye seeks the removal of all four members of FEG's Independent Board Committee, which opposed its takeover bid (see ASX announcement dated 2 September 2026).- 21 October 2026 - Shareholders vote to remove Xingye's nominee director and two other vendornominated directors (see ASX announcement dated 21 October 2026).- 2 November 2026 - Xingye withdraws its proposed general meeting seeking the removal of the four remaining FEG directors (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2026).- 11 November 2026 - Supreme Court declines Xingye's application for an urgent final hearing concerning Board composition and the SPP (see ASX announcement dated 13 November 2026).- 17 November 2026 - FEG announces Woyla's maiden JORC MRE, increasing the combined JORC-reported gold resources to more than 2.2 million ounces across three of the Company's Indonesian projects (see ASX announcement dated 17 November 2026).- 20 November 2026 - FEG's Share Purchase Plan closes, with results expected to be announced on 24 November 2026 (see SPP Offer Booklet released to ASX on 5 November 2026).The Company refers shareholders to the original ASX announcements for complete information, including applicable technical qualifications and disclosures.Idenburg - Mineral ResourceThe Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Mineral Resource estimate and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 5 May 2026. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's finding is presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.An 'Inferred Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.Woyla- Mineral Resource EstimateThe Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Mineral Resource estimate and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 17 November 2026. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's finding is presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.