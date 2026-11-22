MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio welcomes Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML ) (NASDAQ:RML ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ), for an in-depth discussion of the company's Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho and its latest exploration developments.Resolution Minerals is advancing its Horse Heaven Project, located approximately 12 kilometers from Perpetua Resources' Stibnite gold-antimony development. The project encompasses several prospective mineralized areas, including Golden Gate North, Golden Gate South and Antimony Ridge, positioning the company within an increasingly important American mining district.In its November 18, 2026 announcement, Resolution reported significant gold intersections at Golden Gate North, including 272.2 meters grading 0.55 grams per tonne gold from surface, with a higher-grade interval of 23.1 meters grading 1.38 grams per tonne gold. Additional reported intersections included 264.9 meters grading 0.59 grams per tonne gold and 234.8 meters grading 0.62 grams per tonne gold. These are downhole intervals, and reported lengths do not necessarily represent true widths.During the interview, Lindsay discusses the geological significance of these results, the emerging scale of the Golden Gate mineralized system, and the potential for additional discoveries as exploration continues. The conversation examines the company's completed 2026 drilling program, ongoing assay analysis and metallurgical work, and its plans to advance the project toward an initial mineral resource estimate.Martin and Lindsay also explore the strategic importance of antimony and tungsten to American manufacturing, defense applications and domestic mineral supply chains. With growing attention directed toward reducing reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals, Horse Heaven represents an exploration opportunity within the United States.The discussion further addresses Resolution's exploration priorities for 2027, the significance of its proximity to established mineral resources in Idaho, and the opportunities and challenges facing junior resource companies seeking to develop domestic gold and critical minerals assets.The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with corporate executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, providing perspectives on financial markets, natural resources, emerging technologies and investment opportunities.Listen to tge interview at:DISCLOSURE: Resolution Minerals Ltd. is a paying sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report. This interview constitutes sponsored content and is presented for informational purposes only.Opinions expressed by the guest are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect those of Ellis Martin, The Ellis Martin Report or Money Talk Radio. Neither Ellis Martin nor his programs recommends the purchase or sale of securities. Investing in junior resource companies involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial professional. Invest at your own risk.About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (NASDAQ:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.