MENAFN - Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the reigning French and European champions confirmed on Sunday.

Doue, 21, went down after twisting awkwardly late in the first half of Saturday's 3-2 Ligue 1 win at Nice and was stretchered off in tears.

The French international will undergo surgery before the end of the month, PSG added in a brief statement, without specifying the expected length of his absence, which is likely to be a matter of months.

Doue looked in agony as he clutched his right knee, and the match was stopped for five minutes to allow him to receive treatment before being carried off to a backdrop of applause from the crowd at the Allianz Riviera stadium.

PSG have also lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing against Barcelona last month.

The Georgian winger is unlikely to return this season, and Doue looks set for a significant spell on the sidelines too.

"It is obviously a serious injury," PSG coach Luis Enrique said on Saturday night.

The French international, who can play on the wing or in midfield, has been arguably PSG's best player this season after playing a key role in their Champions League triumphs in each of the last two campaigns.

He has notably scored three goals in three Champions League appearances this season for PSG, who sold Bradley Barcola to Liverpool at the beginning of the campaign and have seen Ousmane Dembele struggle with his fitness recently.

Paris Saint-Germain Désiré Doué Ligue 1 Nice