MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Korea became the first team to secure qualification for the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 after recording a convincing 6-0 victory over New Caledonia at Aspire Zone on Sunday.

The action-packed day also saw Saudi Arabia claim an impressive victory over France, hosts Qatar suffer a 2-0 defeat against Egypt, and Uruguay and Greece strengthen their qualification hopes with important wins.

South Korea delivered a dominant performance against New Caledonia, scoring five goals in the opening 27 minutes to put the contest beyond their opponents. Kim Jiwoo was the standout performer, finding the net twice before completing his hat-trick after the break. Despite the heavy defeat, New Caledonia goalkeeper Sylvain Ipeze enjoyed a memorable moment by saving Ahn Sunhyun's penalty.

In Group D, Saudi Arabia produced one of the day's biggest surprises by defeating France through a clinical counter-attacking goal from Shaman Alkahtani. The forward finished precisely after substitute Zaid Alburi broke down the left flank and delivered a dangerous cutback. Goalkeeper Abdullah Almas also played a crucial role, making several important saves to frustrate the French attack. The result moved Saudi Arabia level with France on three points.

Greece strengthened their hopes of reaching the knockout stage with a dramatic late 2-1 victory over Panama. Georgios Siozios opened the scoring with a powerful long-range effort after capitalising on a loose pass. Panama responded through Estevis Lopez, who headed home after substitute Joseph Lopez created the opportunity. However, Sarafianos Papasarafianos settled the contest in the closing moments, breaking through the middle before calmly slotting home the winner.

Egypt, meanwhile, celebrated their first victory of the campaign with a deserved 2-0 triumph over hosts Qatar. Captain Ahmed Safwat opened the scoring with an excellent volley from Ahmed Beshir's cleverly chipped pass. Khaled Mokhtar doubled Egypt's advantage with a close-range finish. Despite Qatar's efforts to mount a comeback, Egypt's organised defence stood firm to secure all three points.

Group B produced two closely contested encounters. Ecuador and Uganda played out a goalless draw despite creating opportunities at both ends. Ecuador will now face South Korea in their final group match, while Uganda prepare to take on New Caledonia.

Denmark and Australia also shared the points after a hard-fought 0-0 draw. Elvin Mehicic came close for Denmark in the first half, while Australia's Akol Akon and Emmett Shaw threatened after the interval. However, neither side could find the breakthrough.

Argentina returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Mozambique in Group C. Matheo Machuca and Simon Escobar gave the South Americans a two-goal advantage before Alirio Cuna pulled one back for Mozambique before half-time. Argentina held on to claim their first win and revive their qualification hopes.

Uruguay completed the day's action with an emphatic 4-1 comeback victory over Haiti, moving to six points from two matches in Group D. Marvenly Exilas gave Haiti a surprise lead, but Lautaro Muniz and Pablo Barreiro turned the game around before half-time. Nicolas Rodriguez and Alan Soares added two more goals after the break to seal an impressive victory.

With qualification battles intensifying, Sunday's results have set up an exciting final round of group-stage fixtures as teams continue their pursuit of a place in the Round of 32.

U-17 World Cup FIFA Aspire Zone