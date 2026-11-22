MENAFN - Gulf Times) The evolving identity of Khaleeji cinema, its shared cultural influences and the challenges of reaching regional and international audiences will be explored at a panel discussion at the ongoing Doha Film Festival (DFF) Monday. Titled 'Khaleeji Cinema: A Shared Language?', the discussion will bring together filmmakers and industry professionals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to examine the changing landscape of Gulf cinema, emerging cinematic voices and the region's storytelling traditions.

The session will look at how Gulf filmmakers are developing distinctive creative identities while drawing on shared cultural experiences, and how regional productions can expand their reach across international festivals, streaming platforms and global markets. The panel features Qatari filmmaker Ahmed al-Baker, Saudi creative artist Hisham Fqih, Omani filmmaker Muzna Almusafer and Saudi actress and filmmaker Ahd Kamel with screenwriter and storytelling researcher Fahad al-Kuwari moderating the session.

Al-Baker, who has more than a decade of experience across film, television and live events, has played a prominent role in Qatar's major cultural and sporting productions. He directed the opening ceremony of the first FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 and served as creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He also led 'The Lost Chapter of Kelileh and Demneh' for the AFC Asian Cup opening ceremony in 2023 and returned to direct the FIFA Arab Cup opening ceremony in 2025.

Saudi filmmaker and creative artist Hisham Fqih has worked across Western and Arab entertainment industries, beginning his career as a stand-up comedian in Saudi Arabia's underground scene in 2011 before becoming head of content at Telfaz11.

He gained international recognition as producer and star of 'Barakah Meets Barakah', which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury and became Saudi Arabia's first film on Netflix. The film was also the country's submission to the 2017 Academy Awards.

Omani filmmaker Muzna Almusafer brings a background in short filmmaking and international film studies to the discussion. Her debut short 'Niqab' won the Student Short Film Competition at the Gulf Film Festival in 2010, while 'Cholo' received the Best Script award at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival and premiered at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2013.

Her works have subsequently screened at international cultural institutions, including the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art, the Eye Film Museum in Amsterdam and the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris. Her short film 'Clouds' won Best Short Film at the Gulf Film Festival in Riyadh.

Saudi actress and filmmaker Ahd Kamel, known for her role in the BAFTA-nominated film 'Wadjda' (2012) and the BBC and Netflix series 'Collateral' (2018), has also built an international career across film and television. Her short films have screened at festivals including the Berlinale, while her debut feature 'My Driver and I' won the Golden Palm at the Saudi Film Festival in 2025. Her work focuses on authentic storytelling and narratives that cross cultural boundaries.

Moderating the discussion, Fahad al-Kuwari has more than 15 years of experience in Qatar's film industry, including roles as creative writer at Innovation Films, youth programmes specialist at Doha Film Institute and head of development at Katara Studios.

Through the perspectives of filmmakers with experience spanning independent cinema, international productions, television, streaming and major cultural events, the session is expected to offer insight into how Khaleeji cinema is finding a shared language while retaining the distinct voices and experiences of its filmmakers.

The discussion forms part of DFF's Cinema Alkhaleej programme, which highlights cinema from the Gulf and provides a platform for exploring the region's evolving filmmaking landscape, creative collaborations and the stories shaping its cinematic identity.

Doha Film Festival cinematic voices storytelling traditions Khaleeji Cinema