MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 200 artists and 15 galleries from 51 countries will take part in the eighth Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF), which runs from December 7 to 12, the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has announced. The festival will showcase diverse artistic traditions and promote cultural exchange.

Details were unveiled at a press conference Sunday, attended by general manager His Excellency Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti and Rashmi Agarwal, CEO of MAPS International and QIAF, alongside Katara officials, participating artists and media representatives. Al-Sulaiti said the festival had established itself over successive editions as an international platform for artists to connect and exchange expertise. Bringing together different creative schools and experiences, it demonstrated art's ability to transcend borders and build bridges between peoples, he said.

He said Katara's approach reflected its belief in culture and the arts as essential means of bringing societies closer. Art was more than an aesthetic expression: it conveyed human experience, preserved identity and collective memory, and created opportunities for dialogue and understanding across cultures.

Katara remained committed to supporting artists, nurturing talent and providing platforms for creative work, al-Sulaiti said. Engagement with international artistic experiences enriched the local cultural scene and helped strengthen Doha's standing as a destination for the arts and creativity.

He commended the partnership with MAPS International for helping develop the festival and broaden its reach, stressing the importance of continued collaboration in supporting Qatar's cultural ambitions. He also thanked the participating artists, partners, sponsors, supporting organisations and media outlets for their contributions, and wished the festival continued success.

Agarwal said the 2025 edition had attracted more than 500 participants from 83 countries, compared with more than 200 artists and 15 galleries from 51 countries expected this year. Despite regional challenges, she said, the turnout reflected international artists' continued confidence in the festival and their willingness to visit Qatar and participate in its activities.

She thanked al-Sulaiti for his continued trust, encouragement and support, saying Qatar had long supported cultural and diplomatic exchange.

International forums and platforms, she said, had helped foster friendship and communication between peoples, with the festival providing a space for artists from different backgrounds to come together. This year's theme reflected the belief that art continued to evolve while remaining connected to heritage, traditions and shared history, Agarwal said. She emphasised the importance of artists retaining their cultural roots and identities while remaining open to international artistic experiences, different creative approaches and schools of thought.

Art belonged to all humanity rather than any single nation, she said, adding that the festival sought to bring creativity and cultures together while celebrating human diversity. Its international participation offered an opportunity for artists to share experiences and engage with perspectives beyond their own cultural backgrounds.

The festival's programme will include a range of artistic and cultural events, allowing the public to meet artists from around the world and explore different artistic schools and trends. Visitors will be able to discover creative experiences reflecting diverse cultures, while the event supports Katara's efforts to strengthen Doha's presence on the international arts scene.

QIAF artistic traditions cultural exchange