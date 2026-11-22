Metrotrans 2026 Concludes Successfully In Guangzhou
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – On November 11, the three-day 2026 China International Urban Rail Transit Exhibition (MetroTrans 2026) successfully concluded in Guangzhou.
The exhibition covered an area of 50,000 square meters, bringing together 52 owner units of China's urban rail transit, 519 industry chain enterprises, and 237 overseas guests from 28 countries and regions. Integrating exhibitions, seminars, matchmaking, experiences, science popularization, cultural & creative products, and study tours, the event was a resounding success, with total participation exceeding 30,000 visits.
Six major exhibition zones were set up, covering operations & maintenance and existing line renovation, outdoor actual trains and the vehicle system & equipment supply chain, signaling & communication and intelligent digitalization, infrastructure, diversified operations, and talent education & science popularization study tours. The outdoor actual train display became a major highlight, featuring the“Smart & Green Integration” digital metro by CRRC Changchun and a train by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive debuting side by side and exchange activities covered 10 hot topics, including Quality & Efficiency Improvement, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Construction, Supply Chain Synergy, Safety & Security Inspection, and Cross-border Cooperation & Overseas Markets. Over 100 speakers shared their practical experiences.
The exhibition created an industry carnival. 25 owner units and related enterprises participated in the Science Popularization & Cultural/Creative Bazaar; the talent recruitment event gathered over 100 companies; 17 professional delegations and 31 study tour groups attended; and 5 technical tour routes connected the industrial ecosystem and smart manufacturing.
The exhibition gathered 237 overseas guests from urban rail owner units, government departments, and industry organizations across 28 countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa. Leveraging supply and demand matchmaking activities, face-to-face negotiations were conducted to promote international cooperation and exchanges.
The exhibition built an“online + offline” communication network, providing a continuous showcase window for exhibitors to launch new technologies and products, and helping enhance corporate brand awareness.
Since its inception in 2015, MetroTrans has attracted over 1,500 enterprises and over 200,000 professional visits. Booth reservations for MetroTrans 2027 are now open.
Hashtag: #MetroTrans2026
The exhibition covered an area of 50,000 square meters, bringing together 52 owner units of China's urban rail transit, 519 industry chain enterprises, and 237 overseas guests from 28 countries and regions. Integrating exhibitions, seminars, matchmaking, experiences, science popularization, cultural & creative products, and study tours, the event was a resounding success, with total participation exceeding 30,000 visits.
Six major exhibition zones were set up, covering operations & maintenance and existing line renovation, outdoor actual trains and the vehicle system & equipment supply chain, signaling & communication and intelligent digitalization, infrastructure, diversified operations, and talent education & science popularization study tours. The outdoor actual train display became a major highlight, featuring the“Smart & Green Integration” digital metro by CRRC Changchun and a train by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive debuting side by side and exchange activities covered 10 hot topics, including Quality & Efficiency Improvement, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Construction, Supply Chain Synergy, Safety & Security Inspection, and Cross-border Cooperation & Overseas Markets. Over 100 speakers shared their practical experiences.
The exhibition created an industry carnival. 25 owner units and related enterprises participated in the Science Popularization & Cultural/Creative Bazaar; the talent recruitment event gathered over 100 companies; 17 professional delegations and 31 study tour groups attended; and 5 technical tour routes connected the industrial ecosystem and smart manufacturing.
The exhibition gathered 237 overseas guests from urban rail owner units, government departments, and industry organizations across 28 countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa. Leveraging supply and demand matchmaking activities, face-to-face negotiations were conducted to promote international cooperation and exchanges.
The exhibition built an“online + offline” communication network, providing a continuous showcase window for exhibitors to launch new technologies and products, and helping enhance corporate brand awareness.
Since its inception in 2015, MetroTrans has attracted over 1,500 enterprises and over 200,000 professional visits. Booth reservations for MetroTrans 2027 are now open.
Hashtag: #MetroTrans2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment