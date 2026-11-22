TAF Clinic's Dr Taufiq Rashid To Speak At Men On The Move, A Men's Health Afternoon At Keat Hong Community Club
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – Dr Muhammad Taufiq Rashid, founder of TAF Clinic, a men's health clinic in Singapore, will speak on a men's health panel at Men on the Move on Sunday, 29 November 2026, from 2pm to 5pm at Keat Hong Community Club. The event is organised by Keat Hong CC, and its guest of honour will be Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs and Grassroots Adviser to Choa Chu Kang GRC GROs (Keat Hong).
Men on the Move is open to men only. The afternoon centres on a men's health panel discussion with health experts, followed by fitness challenges at activity booths and a dance workout. Residents can register at gov/menonthemove until 28 November.
The panel will take questions on topics many men leave unspoken, such as erectile dysfunction, weight loss and STD testing. Dr Taufiq, who has practised medicine for over 15 years, sees these concerns daily, and often in men who waited months before asking.
“Most men do not delay because nothing is wrong,” said Dr Taufiq.“They delay because they are embarrassed, and because nobody around them talks about it either. Talking about it early means fewer things to fix later.”
A community setting gives men a place to ask those questions in an ordinary room, among neighbours, without first booking an appointment.
Dr Taufiq graduated from the National University of Singapore (MBBS, NUS, Singapore). He is a member of the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM), the Society of Men's Health Singapore (SMHS) and the Singapore Association for the Study of Obesity (SASO). He also trains other doctors in ShangRing and stapler circumcision.
TAF Clinic publishes plain-language guides on the subjects the panel will cover, including erectile dysfunction ( ), weight loss ( ) and STD testing ( ).
Hashtag: #TAFClinicAbout TAF ClinicTAF Clinic is a men's health clinic in Singapore, at SBF Center Medical Suites, 160 Robinson Road, #05-05, Singapore 068914. It sees men for sexual health, STD testing, weight loss, testosterone and circumcision. More at .
Men on the Move is open to men only. The afternoon centres on a men's health panel discussion with health experts, followed by fitness challenges at activity booths and a dance workout. Residents can register at gov/menonthemove until 28 November.
The panel will take questions on topics many men leave unspoken, such as erectile dysfunction, weight loss and STD testing. Dr Taufiq, who has practised medicine for over 15 years, sees these concerns daily, and often in men who waited months before asking.
“Most men do not delay because nothing is wrong,” said Dr Taufiq.“They delay because they are embarrassed, and because nobody around them talks about it either. Talking about it early means fewer things to fix later.”
A community setting gives men a place to ask those questions in an ordinary room, among neighbours, without first booking an appointment.
Dr Taufiq graduated from the National University of Singapore (MBBS, NUS, Singapore). He is a member of the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM), the Society of Men's Health Singapore (SMHS) and the Singapore Association for the Study of Obesity (SASO). He also trains other doctors in ShangRing and stapler circumcision.
TAF Clinic publishes plain-language guides on the subjects the panel will cover, including erectile dysfunction ( ), weight loss ( ) and STD testing ( ).
Hashtag: #TAFClinicAbout TAF ClinicTAF Clinic is a men's health clinic in Singapore, at SBF Center Medical Suites, 160 Robinson Road, #05-05, Singapore 068914. It sees men for sexual health, STD testing, weight loss, testosterone and circumcision. More at .
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