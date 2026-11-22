Leverage Shares Prepares Three Anthropic Etfs After Nasdaq Debut For Short-Term Bullish And Bearish Views
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The proposed US-listed funds will seek daily long and inverse exposure to Anthropic shares, with access subject to applicable regulations and brokerage requirements – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 –Leverage Shares by Themes is preparing three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Anthropic, the company behind Claude, following its Nasdaq debut on 19 November. The proposed funds will allow experienced traders to take different short-term positions on Anthropic's share price, including when they expect it to fall. Their trading commencement has yet to be confirmed.
Singapore already has a strong connection to Claude. According to Channel NewsAsia, the country ranks second among 121 markets for Claude usage relative to population. Meanwhile, SGX-listed ETF assets reached S$21 billion in the first half of 2026, up 43% year on year. Yet Singapore and Malaysia were absent from Anthropic's international retail IPO offering arrangements, leaving most local retail investors to consider post-listing access instead.
Leverage Shares' proposed funds are designed for different daily market views. The 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (ANUU) aims to deliver twice Anthropic's daily percentage movement. The 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANDD) aims to deliver twice that movement in the opposite direction, while the 1X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANSS) seeks the opposite daily movement without additional leverage. All objectives are before fees and expenses.
The company has already established Anthropic exposure through its Nasdaq-listed MANGOS ETF (MGOL), launched in October 2026. The non-leveraged fund provides exposure to six companies, including Anthropic, Nvidia and OpenAI. Leverage Shares also reported more than US$2.5 billion in assets under management across its US leveraged and inverse ETF range as of June 2026.
“Claude is already becoming familiar in Singapore's workplaces, but recognising a company is very different from understanding how to trade its shares. These funds are designed for experienced traders taking a daily view, with risks that should be understood before placing an order,” said Chidapa Chanthong, SEA Business Development of Leverage Shares.
The three ETFs are expected to begin trading on Cboe on 23 November 2026 (US time). Unlike ordinary share ownership, the funds use financial contracts to seek their daily objectives and reset each trading day. Returns over longer periods can differ considerably from the stated multiples. Investors could lose their entire investment in a single day. Availability in Singapore and Malaysia will depend on brokerage access and local requirements. Eligibility to trade leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs is subject to each country's regulations and each broker's own criteria, which may include knowledge or experience assessments.
Investors can review the product information, fees, prospectuses and risk disclosures and follow further updates through the company's website.
Hashtag: #Leverage #Anthropic
About Leverage SharesLeverage Shares by Themes is a US provider of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds, offering short-term investment products designed primarily for sophisticated investors and active traders. Part of Themes ETFs, the company launched its first US 2X single-stock ETFs in December 2024. Its product range provides exposure to individual companies and market themes, including technology and artificial intelligence. Leverage Shares also offers the non-leveraged MANGOS ETF, which seeks exposure to six technology companies. For more information, visit .
Singapore already has a strong connection to Claude. According to Channel NewsAsia, the country ranks second among 121 markets for Claude usage relative to population. Meanwhile, SGX-listed ETF assets reached S$21 billion in the first half of 2026, up 43% year on year. Yet Singapore and Malaysia were absent from Anthropic's international retail IPO offering arrangements, leaving most local retail investors to consider post-listing access instead.
Leverage Shares' proposed funds are designed for different daily market views. The 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (ANUU) aims to deliver twice Anthropic's daily percentage movement. The 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANDD) aims to deliver twice that movement in the opposite direction, while the 1X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANSS) seeks the opposite daily movement without additional leverage. All objectives are before fees and expenses.
The company has already established Anthropic exposure through its Nasdaq-listed MANGOS ETF (MGOL), launched in October 2026. The non-leveraged fund provides exposure to six companies, including Anthropic, Nvidia and OpenAI. Leverage Shares also reported more than US$2.5 billion in assets under management across its US leveraged and inverse ETF range as of June 2026.
“Claude is already becoming familiar in Singapore's workplaces, but recognising a company is very different from understanding how to trade its shares. These funds are designed for experienced traders taking a daily view, with risks that should be understood before placing an order,” said Chidapa Chanthong, SEA Business Development of Leverage Shares.
The three ETFs are expected to begin trading on Cboe on 23 November 2026 (US time). Unlike ordinary share ownership, the funds use financial contracts to seek their daily objectives and reset each trading day. Returns over longer periods can differ considerably from the stated multiples. Investors could lose their entire investment in a single day. Availability in Singapore and Malaysia will depend on brokerage access and local requirements. Eligibility to trade leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs is subject to each country's regulations and each broker's own criteria, which may include knowledge or experience assessments.
Investors can review the product information, fees, prospectuses and risk disclosures and follow further updates through the company's website.
Hashtag: #Leverage #Anthropic
About Leverage SharesLeverage Shares by Themes is a US provider of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds, offering short-term investment products designed primarily for sophisticated investors and active traders. Part of Themes ETFs, the company launched its first US 2X single-stock ETFs in December 2024. Its product range provides exposure to individual companies and market themes, including technology and artificial intelligence. Leverage Shares also offers the non-leveraged MANGOS ETF, which seeks exposure to six technology companies. For more information, visit .
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