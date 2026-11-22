Stamford Catering Unveils Christmas Feast 2026: A Touch Of Magic, A Table Of Delights
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – At Stamford Catering, we are introducing our Christmas 2026 menu under the theme“A Touch of Magic, A Table of Delights”. Through our playful“Naughty or Nice” campaign, we bring together traditional Christmas favourites with bolder flavours and indulgent dishes.
Our Christmas Feast 2026 range features three themed feast menus, Christmas bentos, festive bundles and individual specialities, catering to family gatherings, corporate celebrations and year-end events of different sizes.
Customers can also enjoy a three-tier early-bird promotion, with complimentary festive dishes available for qualifying online orders placed by 8 December 2026.
A Festive Celebration With a Naughty or Nice Twist
Our“Naughty or Nice” concept extends beyond the early-bird rewards. We've carried the theme into our Christmas menu, balancing traditional festive favourites with bolder mains and indulgent desserts for guests who enjoy trying something different.
A highlight of the Christmas Feast 2026 selection is the Roasted Firecracker Peri Peri Turkey with Charred Citrus, a spirited take on the traditional Christmas roast. Brined for 24 hours with aromatic bay leaf and peppercorns, the turkey is coated in a peri-peri rub before being slow-roasted and flame-charred with fresh citrus, bringing together smoky, spicy and tangy flavours.
For those looking for a hearty centrepiece, the Roasted Beef Tomahawk with Baby Roast Potatoes, Root Vegetables and Beef Truffle Jus offers a rich alternative. The bone-in cut is slow-cooked for tenderness and served with roasted accompaniments and beef jus.
Dessert lovers can look forward to the Dark Chocolate Cranberry Croissant Bake with Berry-Orange Compote, which pairs buttery croissant and dark chocolate with fruity, citrus notes.
Together, these dishes reflect our approach to combining familiar Christmas traditions with creative flavours for the season.
Three Festive Feasts for Different Celebrations
For our Christmas Feast 2026, we've prepared three themed menus with different dish selections and starting prices:
All three menus are available in full buffet, mini buffet and party set formats, allowing customers to select the most suitable arrangement for their guest count and venue.
Catering Options for Families and Corporate Gatherings
We've designed our Christmas Feast 2026 selection to suit different guest numbers, venue spaces and meal arrangements.
Full buffets include a complete catering setup, making them suitable for larger office parties and family gatherings. Mini buffets, available for a minimum of 15 guests, are served in self-heating boxes, while party sets are designed for smaller groups of approximately eight to ten people.
For corporate lunches and events where individually portioned meals are preferred, we also offer Christmas bentos, including the Very Merry Vegan Bento with plant-based festive dishes.
Customers planning their own Christmas spread can explore four Santa's Reindeer Bundles or select individual dishes from the Surf & Turf, Classic Sides and Sweet Indulgence ranges.
These options include traditional roasts, savoury accompaniments and festive desserts that can complement an existing meal.
With our MUIS certification, we offer Halal Christmas catering for family gatherings and corporate celebrations.
Early-Bird Rewards for Christmas 2026
For our Christmas Feast 2026 campaign, we are offering a three-tier“Naughty or Nice” early-bird promotion for qualifying online orders:
Customers must place their orders online and apply the relevant promotional code by 8 December 2026. Redemption limits apply, and the promotion is subject to the stated terms and conditions.
Bringing People Together This Christmas
“A Christmas meal should have the favourites people look forward to, but there is also room to try something different. Our 2026 menus bring traditional roasts together with dishes such as salmon with yuzu emulsion and chicken roulade with orange cranberry sauce. We hope that mix gives families and colleagues a meal they can share and enjoy,” said June Ow, Marketing Manager of Stamford Catering.
The Christmas 2026 menus are available for ordering from 20 October to 29 December 2026, for events taking place between 13 November 2026 and 3 January 2027. Customers are encouraged to place their orders approximately two weeks in advance, particularly for popular festive dates.
To explore our Christmas 2026 menus, view the early-bird rewards or place an order, visit our Christmas catering page.
All prices are subject to GST and applicable delivery charges. Menu availability and promotional terms and conditions apply. --br-rong> Hashtag: #StamfordCatering
About Stamford CateringWith over 20 years of experience in the catering industry, we provide catering services in Singapore. Our services include and a wide range of menus for family celebrations and private gatherings.
We offer catering formats ranging from full buffets to individually portioned meals, helping hosts choose an arrangement that suits their guest numbers, venue space and event schedule.
Our Christmas Feast 2026 range features three themed feast menus, Christmas bentos, festive bundles and individual specialities, catering to family gatherings, corporate celebrations and year-end events of different sizes.
Customers can also enjoy a three-tier early-bird promotion, with complimentary festive dishes available for qualifying online orders placed by 8 December 2026.
A Festive Celebration With a Naughty or Nice Twist
Our“Naughty or Nice” concept extends beyond the early-bird rewards. We've carried the theme into our Christmas menu, balancing traditional festive favourites with bolder mains and indulgent desserts for guests who enjoy trying something different.
A highlight of the Christmas Feast 2026 selection is the Roasted Firecracker Peri Peri Turkey with Charred Citrus, a spirited take on the traditional Christmas roast. Brined for 24 hours with aromatic bay leaf and peppercorns, the turkey is coated in a peri-peri rub before being slow-roasted and flame-charred with fresh citrus, bringing together smoky, spicy and tangy flavours.
For those looking for a hearty centrepiece, the Roasted Beef Tomahawk with Baby Roast Potatoes, Root Vegetables and Beef Truffle Jus offers a rich alternative. The bone-in cut is slow-cooked for tenderness and served with roasted accompaniments and beef jus.
Dessert lovers can look forward to the Dark Chocolate Cranberry Croissant Bake with Berry-Orange Compote, which pairs buttery croissant and dark chocolate with fruity, citrus notes.
Together, these dishes reflect our approach to combining familiar Christmas traditions with creative flavours for the season.
Three Festive Feasts for Different Celebrations
For our Christmas Feast 2026, we've prepared three themed menus with different dish selections and starting prices:
-
Twinkle's Enchanted Feast: An eight-course menu featuring Oven Roasted Chicken, Baked Barramundi with Bonito Soy Sauce and Pickles, and Grilled Prawns with Roast Peppers and Maltaise Sauce. Red Velvet Cake with Pistachio Crumbs completes the meal. Full buffet prices start at S$23+ per person.
Jingle's Jolly Feast: A nine-course selection featuring Chicken Shawarma Style Roast, Oven Baked Salmon with Yuzu Emulsion and Tangy Chilli Sauce Seafood Stew. Guests can also enjoy a choice of Blackcurrant Braised Beef or Roast Lamb with Tuscan Parmesan Cream, followed by New York Cheesecake. Full buffet prices start from S$29+ per person.
Sparkie's Spectacular Feast: A nine-course menu featuring Chicken Roulade with Roasted Chestnuts and Orange Cranberry Sauce, Salmon Confit with Kalamata Olives, Tarragon and Tomato Salsa, and Garlic Paprika Seafood Medley. Additional highlights include a choice of Slow-Cooked Beef Cheeks or Provençale Lamb, with Indulgent Chocolate Mousse for dessert. Full buffet prices start from S$35+ per person.
All three menus are available in full buffet, mini buffet and party set formats, allowing customers to select the most suitable arrangement for their guest count and venue.
Catering Options for Families and Corporate Gatherings
We've designed our Christmas Feast 2026 selection to suit different guest numbers, venue spaces and meal arrangements.
Full buffets include a complete catering setup, making them suitable for larger office parties and family gatherings. Mini buffets, available for a minimum of 15 guests, are served in self-heating boxes, while party sets are designed for smaller groups of approximately eight to ten people.
For corporate lunches and events where individually portioned meals are preferred, we also offer Christmas bentos, including the Very Merry Vegan Bento with plant-based festive dishes.
Customers planning their own Christmas spread can explore four Santa's Reindeer Bundles or select individual dishes from the Surf & Turf, Classic Sides and Sweet Indulgence ranges.
These options include traditional roasts, savoury accompaniments and festive desserts that can complement an existing meal.
With our MUIS certification, we offer Halal Christmas catering for family gatherings and corporate celebrations.
Early-Bird Rewards for Christmas 2026
For our Christmas Feast 2026 campaign, we are offering a three-tier“Naughty or Nice” early-bird promotion for qualifying online orders:
-
Spend S$350+ and receive one complimentary“Nice” dish, with a choice between Classic Bread & Butter Pudding and DIY Hot Chocolate.
Spend S$600+ and receive one complimentary“Naughty” dish, choosing between Herb Roasted Spring Chicken with Dill Cream Velouté and Brown Sugar Mustard-Glazed Whole Chicken Ham.
Spend S$800+ and receive one complimentary“Nice” dish and one“Naughty” dish, with four festive combinations available.
Customers must place their orders online and apply the relevant promotional code by 8 December 2026. Redemption limits apply, and the promotion is subject to the stated terms and conditions.
Bringing People Together This Christmas
“A Christmas meal should have the favourites people look forward to, but there is also room to try something different. Our 2026 menus bring traditional roasts together with dishes such as salmon with yuzu emulsion and chicken roulade with orange cranberry sauce. We hope that mix gives families and colleagues a meal they can share and enjoy,” said June Ow, Marketing Manager of Stamford Catering.
The Christmas 2026 menus are available for ordering from 20 October to 29 December 2026, for events taking place between 13 November 2026 and 3 January 2027. Customers are encouraged to place their orders approximately two weeks in advance, particularly for popular festive dates.
To explore our Christmas 2026 menus, view the early-bird rewards or place an order, visit our Christmas catering page.
All prices are subject to GST and applicable delivery charges. Menu availability and promotional terms and conditions apply. --br-rong> Hashtag: #StamfordCatering
About Stamford CateringWith over 20 years of experience in the catering industry, we provide catering services in Singapore. Our services include and a wide range of menus for family celebrations and private gatherings.
We offer catering formats ranging from full buffets to individually portioned meals, helping hosts choose an arrangement that suits their guest numbers, venue space and event schedule.
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