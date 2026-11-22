MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Nasdaq composite fell more than 5% on Friday, November 20, 2026, erasing its gains for the year as technology and semiconductor stocks led a rout that capped the market's worst week since March 2020. The S&P 500 closed in correction territory.

The slide marked a sharp reversal for the year's dominant trade. As CNBC reported on Friday, the selling hit newly public Anthropic (ANT), which dropped more than 6% in premarket trading on its second day as a listed company, one day after its November 19 IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite closed 17% higher following a near-40% intraday jump. Micron Technology (MU) sank almost 14%, falling $95.71 to finish at $594.73, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) lost just over 7% and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) slid more than 5%.

The air comes out of the AI trade

The Nasdaq 100 is now down more than 15% from its all-time high in early October, according to Bloomberg's account of the session, and the index swung within a range during Friday trading that the wire service described as rarely seen outside periods of extreme market stress.

The week's losses put sustained pressure on the AI investment thesis after the Nasdaq composite had run to records as recently as early October. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei defended the scale of the company's AI commitments in remarks carried by CNBC.“If you look at the amount of cash we have on the balance sheet and the amount of revenue that we're already making per year, suddenly those commitments don't seem so large,” Amodei said.

Fresh pressure on chip stocks came from Hunterbrook Media, a short seller, which claimed AMD's exposure to China was higher than the company had disclosed. The allegation is unverified and comes from a party that bets against the stock. President Donald Trump said Friday he still has confidence in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick despite continued Nvidia (NVDA) fallout, an episode triggered when the Nvidia board opened an independent probe into CEO Jensen Huang.

The rout went global

The selling was not confined to US markets. SoftBank had its worst trading day in more than two years as the selloff swept Asian tech, with CXMT and SK Hynix ending the day deep in the red. In Europe, ASML and Infineon suffered heavy selling. Bitcoin hit a 4-month low after falling 23% in the 30 days before Anthropic's IPO, and gold fell below $3,800 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025, roughly a third below its peak.

The next scheduled catalyst for investors is the release of PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due in the Thanksgiving holiday week.