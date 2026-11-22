MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Global robotics investment is on course for a record year in 2026, with funding projected to reach $60.7 billion, although much of the growth is concentrated in a relatively small number of companies, according to a new report from venture capital firm F-Prime Capital.

The firm's State of Robotics 2026 report, based on PitchBook data and its own analysis, suggests investment could approach the combined total of the previous four years.

Funding reached $22.1 billion in 2025, compared with $19.9 billion in 2024 and $13 billion in 2022.

However, the report highlights a widening gap between investor enthusiasm for robotics and the commercial performance of companies developing the technology.

Mega funding rounds dominate investment

According to F-Prime, robotics companies raised approximately $50.7 billion through September 2026, with most of the capital concentrated in unusually large funding rounds.

Of that total, $21.6 billion came from just 25 investments of $250 million or more, excluding the separate $16 billion Waymo and $5 billion Anduril transactions.

Together, these large investments accounted for approximately $42.6 billion, representing around 84 percent of the funding recorded during the period.

The report also identifies a strong geographical concentration, with approximately 80 percent of robotics investment going to companies in the Americas.

Investment in general-purpose robotics, including humanoid robots and robotics foundation models, has increased substantially.

F-Prime estimates that funding for this segment could reach $9.9 billion in 2026, compared with approximately $6.2 billion in 2025.

The report highlights major investments in companies developing humanoid robots, AI foundation models and technologies intended to improve robotic manipulation.

Autonomous vehicles and industrial robotics attract capital

Autonomous vehicles remain a major destination for investment, with funding concentrated among a small number of companies developing robotaxis, autonomous trucks and related technologies.

F-Prime projects approximately $18.7 billion in autonomous vehicle investment for 2026, excluding Waymo's $16 billion financing round.

Vertical robotics, covering applications such as manufacturing, logistics, defense, agriculture and construction, is projected to attract $25.2 billion.

The report identifies defense as a major contributor to investment growth, while manufacturing is also experiencing increased funding.

Meanwhile, China continues to dominate current humanoid robot shipments.

Citing IDC figures and its own analysis, F-Prime reports approximately 25,000 humanoid robots shipped globally during the first half of 2026, an increase of 432 percent year on year.

The report estimates associated revenue at $740 million, up 323 percent.

Public markets tell a different story

Despite record private investment, publicly traded robotics companies have generally performed poorly.

F-Prime's analysis of selected robotics companies in the Americas, Europe and Israel found an average share-price decline of 21 percent over the preceding 12 months, compared with a 19 percent increase for the Nasdaq.

Chinese robotics companies experienced an even sharper decline, averaging a 57 percent fall across the companies examined.

The report also identifies limited opportunities for investors to recover their capital through acquisitions.

Between 2022 and 2026, F-Prime recorded just 32 robotics acquisitions valued at $25 million or more across the Americas, Europe and Israel.

Meanwhile, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are re-emerging as a route to public markets, including proposed transactions involving Agility Robotics and May Mobility.

F-Prime considers this renewed interest in SPACs a reason for caution.

Revenue remains the ultimate test

The report concludes that advances in robotics technology are genuine, but warns that investment valuations may be running ahead of commercial results.

Its advice to founders emphasizes the importance of strong teams, differentiated technology and demonstrable business traction.

F-Prime states:“Revenue is the gravity of start-ups. Today's overpriced rounds will come down to earth, eventually. Many companies will fail, some will succeed, and a few will get lucky (M&A).”

The findings suggest that while robotics is attracting unprecedented investment, the industry's longer-term financial performance will depend on companies converting technological advances into sustainable revenue and profitable operations.