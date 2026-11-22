MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Multiway Robotics showcased five autonomous material handling solutions at CeMAT Asia 2026 in Shanghai, including a wheeled humanoid robot designed for flexible industrial operations.

The exhibition, held from November 3 to 6, brought together logistics and automation companies demonstrating technologies for manufacturing, warehousing and internal material transportation.

Multiway's lineup included its H01 wheeled humanoid, an omnidirectional sideloader, a narrow-aisle forklift, an autonomous pallet truck and a counterbalanced forklift for precision stacking.

Wheeled humanoid combines mobility and manipulation

The H01 wheeled humanoid robot combines a mobile base with two collaborative robotic arms, providing a combined payload capacity of up to 30 kg.

At the exhibition, the robot demonstrated tote handling, illustrating how mobile manipulation could support material handling tasks that require both movement and dexterity.

Unlike conventional autonomous mobile robots designed primarily for transportation, the H01 can manipulate objects using its dual-arm configuration.

Multiway says the design is intended for manufacturing and warehouse environments where handling requirements may change.

Autonomous forklifts target specialized applications

The company also presented four autonomous vehicles designed for different intralogistics operations.

Its MW-O15 omnidirectional sideloader is designed to transport long and heavy materials, with customizable payload configurations of up to 8,000 kg. Its multidirectional movement is intended to improve maneuverability in confined industrial spaces.

The MW-K16 autonomous very narrow aisle forklift targets high-density warehousing. It can operate in aisles as narrow as 1.75 meters and lift loads to heights of up to 16.5 meters.

A three-way fork mechanism allows the vehicle to handle pallets without turning within the aisle.

For pallet transportation, the MW-CT15 offers a rated payload of 1.5 tons and supports different pallet configurations. It is also designed for cross-floor transportation in multi-level facilities.

The MW-SE15 counterbalanced forklift focuses on precision stacking of material cages. According to Multiway, it supports stacking up to six levels, with a minimum single-side clearance of 10 mm and a maximum control error of 5 mm.

Integrating robots with warehouse software

Alongside its hardware, Multiway highlighted its software portfolio, including the MW-RCS Robot Control System, MW-WCS Warehouse Control System, MW-WMS Warehouse Management System and Multiway Cloud.

These platforms are designed to coordinate autonomous vehicles with warehouse operations and production workflows.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Multiway Robotics develops autonomous forklifts, mobile robots and intralogistics software, with operations extending to more than 40 countries and regions.