MENAFN - USA Art News) Catastrophic flooding across thehas reignited discussions about the future management and preservation ofin. The monument is notable for its high concentration of archaeological sites. These concerns stem from theearlier decision to reduce the monument's size from overto approximately, thereby rolling backprotections and dismantling its Indigenous-led management framework.

The move to shrink the protected area's boundaries and permit resource extraction has become a contentious issue as the region faces severe weather impacts. Recent floods, which hit the Four Corners area, encompassing parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah, from late October to early November, caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Monticello field office in southeastern Utah confirmed to The Art Newspaper that flash floods significantly affected the public lands it manages, including Bears Ears National Monument. This resulted in major washouts on many primary access roads, rendering some routes impassable. BLM staff are currently assessing road conditions and evaluating infrastructure in recreational areas.

“Park rangers and archaeologists have also been assessing cultural sites to identify any potential impacts from the flooding,” the spokesperson stated.“While storm events of this nature are not uncommon in this landscape and can affect sensitive cultural resources, no immediate impacts on cultural sites have been reported at this time.”

Ralph“R.E.” Burrillo, a local researcher and author, was in Bluff, Utah, a gateway to Bears Ears National Monument, when the floods began in late October. He observed that the management plan for the new, smaller boundaries has not yet been implemented, meaning only an“invisible line” has changed. However, he noted that the longer-term implications remain uncertain.

Burrillo explained that a monument designation would prevent“wildcat permits” for resource extraction. He asserted that claims of locking up America's energy potential are false, stating:“The reality is that there isn't that much energy to be extracted underground in Bears Ears, or people would have been going after it for decades. When anybody says the monument is locking up America's energy potential, they are lying.”

Other regional monuments, such as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, have a longer history of resource extraction conflicts due to substantial deposits of coal and minerals like uranium, chromium, and copper. The Clinton administration established this monument in 1996 partly to prevent commercial coal development. Although several companies acquired coal leases in the 1960s and 1970s, commercial mining never materialized.

Burrillo emphasized that the demarcation of Bears Ears National Monument serves both resource developers and opponents of tribal stewardship. He suggested that the repeated reductions of both Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments result from a“handshake deal” that grants energy lobbyists access to resources at one site while removing tribal jurisdiction from the other. Burrillo added that, currently, the primary immediate threats to heritage sites in the region are tourism, looting, and vandalism.

“What the monument did, at least potentially, was create a nexus for funding to be sent to that area for things like interdiction and law enforcement, education and interpretation, trail maintenance and collaboration with tribes,” Burrillo said.“A monument is a conduit for funding to try to protect those resources from vandals, looters and, again, tourists, who, whether intentionally or not, crawl all over the place. Without the monument, there's no nexus for funding and that's really a knock-on effect.”

Despite the potential for flooding to erode petroglyphs and affect archaeological sites, Burrillo noted that prehistoric sites are the least of his concerns. The region has historically experienced significant floods, with water sometimes reaching 50 feet. Its archaeological record demonstrates remarkable adaptability, with ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, for instance, constructed beyond flood levels. Even Mormon pioneers, who arrived in the 1870s and attempted to establish a town at Bluff, were unsuccessful and eventually moved north.

“When you go back 500 to 2,000 years, the people didn't have those dams. You simply had this tempestuous river that was famous for flooding more or less constantly, filling miles around the flood basin with water and mud,” Burrillo added.“The ancestral Pueblo and their ancestors knew it and built above it. For the most part, they treated the river with more respect than we have. The archaeology is in far less danger than the modern infrastructure for that reason.”

Source: The Art Newspaper