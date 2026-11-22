MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Sunday the attacks on Bahrain, most recently the targeting of a civilian industrial facility that caused a fire and material damage, calling them a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry said Egypt categorically rejected attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region, and reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain in any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

Bahrain's interior ministry said on Saturday that“heinous Iranian aggression” had targeted a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire, and that Civil Defence was working to bring it under control. It did not specify the location. Residents told AFP they saw smoke rising over Sitra island on Bahrain's east coast, home to several industrial sites including the refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Initial reports said there were no injuries. The interior ministry later said two people had been hurt: a Bahraini citizen, who was in a stable condition, and a Pakistani resident, who was in a critical condition.

The Bahrain Defence Force said its air defences intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted two US Patriot radar systems at the Sheikh Isa and Juffair bases in response to what it called illegal US actions.

Bahrain's foreign ministry rejected Tehran's justification, saying the facility was civilian, and called on Iran to pay compensation and on the UN Security Council to take firm action.

The attack was the latest of several on Bahrain this month. Iran resumed strikes on the kingdom on 13 November, its first claimed attack there since September, with the Revolutionary Guards saying they were responding to repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. Bahrain reported intercepting Iranian drones on 13, 15 and 17 November.

Bahrain has accused Iran of breaching the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on 17 June 2026, under which Tehran committed to a permanent cessation of military operations and respect for the sovereignty of regional states.

The kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, came under repeated Iranian missile and drone fire after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February. Attacks in March and April hit Bapco's refinery complex at Ma'ameer and Sitra, a Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company plant and a desalination plant, and Bapco Energies declared force majeure on its operations.