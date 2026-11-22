MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), said Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk had directed officials to study increasing the yield on the upcoming tax sukuk issuance by 0.5 percentage points to 19.5%, as an additional incentive for taxpayers.

Abdel Aal reaffirmed the ETA's commitment to building an effective and sustainable partnership with the business community based on dialogue, removing obstacles facing businesses and responding to their enquiries about the latest developments and changes in tax administration.

She explained that the tax sukuk initiative was introduced as a new incentive for taxpayers, aimed at strengthening the partnership with them and creating a more supportive environment for investment and growth.

The instruments will enable taxpayers to make use of their available liquidity by subscribing to the sukuk and earning a return, while retaining the option of using their value to settle future tax liabilities, subject to the applicable regulations and procedures.

The ETA recently held a seminar in cooperation with the American Chamber of Commerce to discuss key tax matters, particularly the rules and procedures governing the issuance of tax sukuk, as well as the second package of tax facilitation measures and its accompanying legislative amendments.







The seminar formed part of the Ministry of Finance and ETA's efforts, under Kouchouk's directives, to maintain continuous and effective communication with the business community, investors and private sector institutions.

During the seminar, Ragab Mahrous, Adviser to the Head of the ETA, outlined the legislative and operational framework governing the issuance of tax sukuk.

He explained that the legal basis for the issuance is Article 115 of the Income Tax Law, promulgated under Law No. 91 of 2005, which authorises the Minister of Finance to issue tax sukuk carrying tax-exempt returns and designated for the settlement and payment of income tax.

For taxpayers who have filed tax returns declaring losses, the instruments may also be used to settle other tax liabilities, including stamp duty, state resource development fees, employment income tax and value-added tax (VAT).

Mahrous stressed that the instruments cannot be traded between individuals on financial markets. Ownership and use are restricted to taxpayers registered with the ETA, while redemption of the principal and payment of returns will take place through approved banking channels.

The seminar also addressed eligibility requirements for subscribing to tax sukuk. These include compliance with electronic tax systems, particularly the electronic invoicing and electronic receipt systems, and the absence of court judgments relating to legal violations.

The procedural rules were also outlined, including a minimum subscription of EGP 10,000, with subscriptions ranging between 20% and 25% of the tax amounts declared in returns submitted before the subscription date. The sukuk will carry a variable, tax-exempt yield of 19.5%.

Participants also highlighted the importance of newly established institutional mechanisms for effective communication, particularly the joint committee, which meets every three months to discuss challenges and proposals submitted by Chamber members.

The committee aims to develop practical solutions and address potential obstacles proactively..