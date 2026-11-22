MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed relevant ministries to prepare a comprehensive study to regulate the mobile phone market and ensure devices are available to consumers at affordable prices, as the government seeks to deepen local manufacturing and increase domestic production.

Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday to review measures aimed at expanding Egypt's mobile phone manufacturing industry and addressing recent concerns over what he described as excessive price increases in the local market.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem, Consumer Protection Agency Head Ibrahim El-Segini, Egyptian Competition Authority Head Mahmoud Momtaz, and representatives of relevant government entities.

Madbouly said the government had been working with various authorities to attract international manufacturers and encourage further investment in Egypt, with the aim of localising the industry, increasing production capacity, meeting domestic demand at competitive prices and boosting exports.

He noted that mobile phones had become an essential commodity for citizens, stressing the need to take immediate and long-term measures to ensure their availability at reasonable prices.

According to Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed Adel, the meeting reviewed several global factors affecting mobile phone prices, including rising memory chip prices and supply shortages driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence processors, alongside supply chain disruptions and higher operating and component costs.

The meeting also examined an analytical study assessing the global, regulatory and market factors influencing mobile phone prices and their impact on the Egyptian market.

Participants stressed the importance of continuing efforts to deepen local manufacturing, reduce production costs, broaden the base of manufacturers, and encourage existing producers to increase operating rates and expand production capacity across the international brands operating in Egypt.

Madbouly directed the relevant ministries to coordinate with manufacturers to increase the local component ratio, stressing that government incentives should be linked to higher levels of local content.

The government aims to ensure that the expansion of domestic manufacturing translates into increased market supply and more stable prices for consumers, while strengthening Egypt's position as a regional manufacturing and export hub for mobile phones.