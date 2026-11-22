MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Farid, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, held a meeting with Qahtan Taha Khalaf, Ambassador of Iraq to Egypt and Iraq's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, to discuss ways to strengthen investment and trade relations between the two countries and explore areas of mutual cooperation, as part of preparations for the meetings of the Egyptian-Iraqi Joint Committee.

The meeting explored opportunities to increase trade exchange, expand access for Egyptian products to the Iraqi market, and support the participation of Egyptian companies in construction, building and reconstruction projects. Discussions also covered expanding cooperation in sectors of mutual interest ahead of the Joint Committee meetings.

Farid stressed Egypt's commitment to translating its historic relations with Iraq into economic partnerships and tangible projects. He highlighted the production capabilities and competitiveness of Egyptian companies across various sectors, as well as their potential to boost exports and strengthen Egypt's presence in the Iraqi market.







The minister also discussed the possibility of organising visits for Iraqi delegations to Egyptian factories to familiarise them with their production capabilities, thereby supporting the establishment of sustainable trade relations between companies in both countries.

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand the presence of Egyptian pharmaceutical products in the Iraqi market and facilitate their registration procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities. Discussions covered the possibility of organising a specialised exhibition to promote Egyptian pharmaceutical products and establishing mechanisms to help companies understand regulatory requirements and identify opportunities for expansion in the Iraqi market.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in non-banking financial services, capital markets, insurance and reinsurance, support the expansion of Egyptian companies in Iraq, and promote the exchange of expertise between regulatory authorities and relevant institutions in both countries.

For his part, the Iraqi Ambassador proposed establishing a permanent exhibition for Egyptian products in Iraq, with the possibility of providing a suitable venue for this purpose. The initiative would help broaden the reach of Egyptian products and facilitate their access to Iraqi consumers at competitive prices.

Khalaf also stressed Iraq's readiness to provide Egyptian companies with information on projects and tenders, strengthen communication between institutions and businesses in both countries, and organise reciprocal visits for businesspeople and investors to explore available cooperation opportunities.