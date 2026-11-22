MENAFN - Gulf Times)



On Thursday in Shenzhen, three men sat down and, in the words of one of them, made history.“We're making history,” Donald Trump told Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in his opening remarks. It was the first meeting of its kind. The declaration that followed spoke of nuclear risk, strategic stability and steady energy flows. Iran's war barely featured. Neither did Ukraine, which a Kremlin spokesman said was not the“central topic”.

That silence is the story. Trump flew to China with a war on his hands. He told reporters afterward that Xi agreed Hormuz must stay open and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Beyond that, no reference to the war at the summit appeared. Xi preferred the language of arms control.“Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought,” he said, and he urged his partners to shed a“Cold War mentality”. Putin called the talks“very frank”. Nobody offered Trump a way out. Even the pledge to keep energy flowing drew scorn. Hamad Hussain of Capital Economics said the statement“should be treated as political noise.”

Voters had already delivered their verdict. On November 3, Democrats flipped both the House and the Senate. Trump said the result reflected the price of his war on Iran. Vice President JD Vance blamed the war too. Reports say Trump has since grown frustrated with Vance and taken him off the Iran talks.

John Mearsheimer, the University of Chicago political scientist, saw this coming. In August, he told an Australian interviewer that Trump had no choice.“He lost the war,” he said.“This is a devastating defeat for the United States.” Asked how Washington could regain leverage over Iran, he said he could not think of an answer.“We have no solution,” he said.

The regime Washington set out to topple still stands in Tehran. No uprising came. No millions filled the streets. Hormuz remains largely shut. Iranian attacks on shipping have averaged about one a day this month, Bloomberg reports.

Robert Pape has studied this problem for three decades.“For over a century, states have been trying to topple regimes with air power alone,” he told CBS News,“and, I'm choosing my words carefully, it has never worked.” His latest work explains Tehran's strategy. Iran has widened the war across the Gulf, a tactic he calls horizontal escalation. It“presses on the soft seams between governments and their societies,” Pape writes. In July, he warned of“a longer war, not a shorter war.”

The summit also exposed an irony. Trump called the three powers“uniquely positioned to discuss nuclear weapons.” Yet the only live nuclear question in the room was Iran's, and the man who bombed its program did not get his guests to address it.

Washington's critics disagree about who led whom. They agree on the result. Retired Col. Douglas Macgregor says America has been“a co-belligerent” in a war that Israel started. Craig Murray, the former British ambassador, says the opposite.“The attack on Iran was always planned by Trump,” he wrote. Jeremy Corbyn condemned the opening strikes as“the behaviour of rogue states”. Neither camp sees an exit.

The bill keeps arriving. Gasoline has fallen to $3.72 a gallon, AAA says, after the steepest three-week drop since 2008. That is still well above the $3.09 of a year ago. It peaked at $4.56 in May. Researchers at Brown University estimate that Americans have spent an extra $162bn on gasoline and diesel since the war began. That is more than $1,200 per household. Trump's approval stands at 32% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, with 66% disapproving. Polling averages run higher, in the high 30s. None comes near a majority.

Shenzhen carries a second message. Robert Kagan of the Brookings Institution warned this month that China and Russia could turn more aggressive over the next two years if they see Trump as politically weakened. Both men now have the midterm result to read. They also watched a president arrive with a war to solve and leave with a declaration that said almost nothing about it.

Neither Xi nor Putin offered Trump a rescue. In May, after their own talks in Beijing, the two men had opposed the war on Iran and warned that disruption in Hormuz threatened global trade, according to reports of those talks. Six months later, the strait is still disrupted, and the war is still on. Both leaders can afford to wait.

Trump insists the war will end soon. He told Fox News on arrival that he would“finish it off” soon. He told Axios he is“not rushing into any decision,” and reports say he may hold off until January. Israel is lobbying for a joint campaign of four to seven days, according to those reports. Israeli television says Trump has backed away from ready strikes more than once in recent weeks. On 12 November, Trump said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states had asked him to hold off.

Events are not waiting for him. As Trump landed in Shenzhen, American jets hit a Guard missile site on Qeshm Island. Iran says it fired at a US base in Kuwait in reply. The same day, debris from a Houthi missile damaged a Riyadh skyscraper.

The Gulf pays for that gap. Its states host the bases Iran has hit and sit beside the strait Iran has closed. They asked Trump to hold off precisely because they know who absorbs the retaliation. A summit in Shenzhen does nothing for a Riyadh tower with a hole in it.

Tehran is waiting.

Its seven conditions have not changed. Mohsen Rezaei, who runs Iran's Supreme National Security Council, says Iran will ship no enriched uranium abroad. Asked about meeting Vance, he answered,“Absolutely not.” He also warned that Iran would strike American bases in Europe and other distant sites if aircraft use them against Iran.

Nothing here suggests a second round would end differently. The first round killed the leadership and bombed the infrastructure. The regime survived both. A shorter, sharper campaign would meet the same closed strait, the same Gulf cities in range and the same Houthi missiles.

It would also begin under a president whose party has lost Congress and whose summit with Xi and Putin produced no relief. Senate Republicans blocked another war powers measure on Thursday. In January, Democrats take both chambers. In August, Mearsheimer said Washington could not name a way to regain leverage. Three months on, it still cannot. Trump has lost the war. Bombing harder will not change that.

. The writer is a prominent news anchor, programme presenter and media instructor.