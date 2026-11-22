MENAFN - Gulf Times)



Two weeks have passed since the midterm elections in the United States and the full scale of the backlash to the second Trump presidency is becoming clear. All Senate races have now declared, and the Democrats will have 56 seats, their highest total since 2008, having gained nine seats, which matches the Republican gain in 2014 as the largest in recent time.

Attention naturally has started to turn toward the next presidential election as the inevitable transition toward a post-Trump era in the US finally turns into political reality, even though it is hard to imagine Trump fading into a traditional 'lame duck' figure in the White House.

Presidential elections with no frontrunner, either in the form of an incumbent president or a clear favourite, are vanishingly rare in modern American politics. The two-term limit means that there are relatively frequent elections which do not feature a sitting president, but often the vice president is seen as a leading candidate to win the party's nomination.

Examples of this are George HW Bush in 1988 and Al Gore in 2000. In other cases, there is an early leader in opinion polls, such as Hillary Clinton both in 2008, when she was upstaged by Barack Obama, a comparative unknown when he launched his bid for the White House in early 2007, and in 2016, when her loss to Donald Trump came as a seismic shock to most people.

There is always the chance that a lesser-known figure could spring out of the pack and mount a successful insurgent campaign that wins first the nomination and then carries them all the way into the White House. The clearest example of this was Obama, who was only elected to the Senate in November 2006 and had only been in office for five weeks when he declared that he would be a candidate for the Democratic nomination in February 2007. Although Obama had rocketed to stardom with a barnstorming speech at the Democratic National Convention in July 2004, as an Illinois State Senator, few observers in 2007 thought he had either the experience or the political machine to take on and defeat Hillary Clinton. And yet, the Obama campaign built momentum which carried him through a bruising primary season and set him up for victory against John McCain just as the global financial crisis began to hit.

Perhaps the closest equivalent today to Obama 20 years ago is James Talarico, the senator-elect from Texas. Like Obama, Talarico shot out of the pack as he convincingly beat John Paxton, his Republican opponent, to become the first Democrat to win a Senate race in the Lone Star state since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

Talarico shares certain traits with Obama, such as a grasp of detail and a manner of speech that is both inspiring and reassuring, and while a run for the White House may seem fanciful at this stage, so too did it for Obama. It may be that Talarico joins a ticket as running-mate instead, as other Democrats such as Jon Ossoff, the Senator from Georgia, also performed strongly during the midterm campaign.

The proverbial wild card for the Democrats in 2028 is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York representative who herself gained national recognition when she unseated a longtime incumbent in 2018 and is now entering her fifth term in the House. US presidents must be

35 years old at the time of their inauguration and AOC turned 35 shortly before the 2024 election; this is the first full election cycle that she stands to be a serious contender. While she possesses the name recognition and star power that sets her apart from many potential rivals for the nomination, whether AOC succeeds or not will say a lot about where the future of the Democratic Party lies in its internal battle between progressives and centrists.

For Republicans, Vice-President JD Vance might seem a logical favourite, but he faces a possibly gargantuan task of moving out of Trump's shadow to carve a distinct profile for himself while also creating distance from the Iran War debacle. The other member of Trump's cabinet who many expect to run, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, might choose to sit out a potential defeat in 2028 and wait until in 2032 to run against a Democratic incumbent.

As with the Democrats, it is likely that the 2028 campaign will reveal the direction the Republican party intends to take as it moves beyond Trump. Here, the main fault-line will be between MAGA diehards and more traditional Republicans who may seek to wrest back control of a party which Trump has reshaped in his own image across a decade of elections.

The appeal of Ron DeSantis may be an important signal of the balance of power within the Republican party, just as AOC will be within the Democrats. DeSantis steps down as Governor of Florida in January 2027 after serving two terms (just as Gavin Newsom does in California, for the Democrats).

In early 2023, flush from his success in the 2022 midterms, when DeSantis romped to re-election and backed other candidates in Florida who did far better than those Trump supported nationwide, DeSantis was briefly considered to be a frontrunner in the Republican primaries for 2024, before it became clear Trump would run. As it happened, however, DeSantis was unable to seize the MAGA mantle from a base which remained loyal to Trump, and his campaign quickly fizzled out. How he might fare in a campaign without Trump will be one of the bellwethers to watch over the next few months.

Whether the Make America Great Again movement can thrive after Trump remains the great unknown that may begin to become clear in 2027. DeSantis failed to present himself as a Trumpian in 2023 and it is entirely possible that Vance will do the same in 2028. It may be that Trump is such a singular figure in American politics that his shadow will dominate the landscape for years to come.

.The writer is a leading scholar specialising in Gulf politics and international political economy, and a fellow at the Baker Institute and co-director of the Middle East Energy Roundtable.