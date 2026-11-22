MENAFN - Gulf Times) The ambitious railway network linking all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is now 55.92% complete, bringing the region closer to a landmark transport transformation that promises seamless cross-border travel, faster freight movement and greater economic integration. Spanning approximately 1,768km, the multibillion-dollar project is on course for completion and operation by the end of 2030, according to the latest monitoring data for 2026.

The project received a fresh impetus on November 8 when the six GCC states signed a landmark agreement in Manama, Bahrain, establishing a common framework for completing the network and ensuring its smooth operation across national borders.

Signed on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the GCC Committee of Transport Ministers, the agreement defines the responsibilities of individual member states, establishes implementation timelines and harmonises technical specifications, operating procedures and safety blade-->

The agreement marks a significant transition from years of planning and coordination towards the practical integration of national railway networks into a unified Gulf transport system.

Once operational, the railway is expected to reshape the movement of passengers and goods across the Arabian Peninsula, reduce logistics costs, stimulate trade and tourism, and strengthen the Gulf's position as a regional transport and distribution hub.

For Qatar, the project holds particular promise in expanding access to neighbouring markets, strengthening supply chains and creating new opportunities for Hamad Port, the Umm Al Houl Free Zone and the country's manufacturing and logistics sectors.

The railway initiative dates back to 2009, when the GCC Supreme Council approved plans to establish a network connecting the six member states. In December 2021, the council established the GCC Railway Authority to oversee implementation, coordinate national railway systems and develop common technical and operational requirements.

Beyond its economic potential, experts believe the railway could become a strategic instrument for strengthening Gulf solidarity, enhancing food security and reducing the region's vulnerability to disruptions in international supply chains.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Qatar University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr Nafja Sabbah al-Kuwari described the latest agreement as a watershed moment in Gulf integration, with implications extending well beyond transport blade-->

She said the railway represented a shift from political and institutional coordination towards tangible economic interdependence, creating shared interests that would encourage sustained co-operation among member states.

According to Dr al-Kuwari, major cross-border infrastructure projects could reinforce regional stability by making economic relationships more interconnected and reducing the costs of political disagreements.

The railway's strategic importance, she explained, also lay in diversifying transport routes and reducing excessive dependence on conventional freight networks, particularly during regional crises or disruptions to maritime trade.

She said an integrated rail system could facilitate the distribution of food and essential commodities across Gulf markets, improve responses to supply shortages and provide alternative land corridors for transporting critical supplies.

However, these benefits would depend on effective connections between railway networks, seaports, storage facilities and customs systems.

Dr al-Kuwari also highlighted the project's potential to transform the Gulf's geopolitical standing by strengthening its role as a link between international maritime routes and overland trade corridors.

In the longer term, she suggested, the network could provide a foundation for transport connections extending through Iraq, Jordan and Turkiye towards European and Asian markets, although such expansion would require political agreements and substantial additional infrastructure.

The social benefits could be equally significant, she said, as easier cross-border mobility would encourage tourism, cultural exchanges, employment opportunities and investment in cities and communities along the railway.

By creating direct connections between businesses, institutions and individuals, the project could broaden Gulf integration beyond formal government blade-->

Legal consultant and international political relations expert Dr Ahmed Ghaith al-Kuwari said the agreement would also test the GCC's ability to translate the concept of a common Gulf market into practical arrangements governing trade, transport and commercial activity.

He stressed that the project's ultimate success would depend on binding regulations covering cargo transit, liability for accidents and delays, dispute resolution and consistent operating standards.

For Qatar, Dr Ahmed identified considerable opportunities to expand the reach of domestic industries and transform the country's existing logistics infrastructure into a more influential regional distribution network.

He said Hamad Port and the Umm Al Houl Free Zone could emerge as important links between maritime shipping, manufacturing and inland freight distribution, provided adequate railway connections and cargo-handling facilities were established.

Such integration could create fresh opportunities for Qatar's petrochemical, food-processing and pharmaceutical industries, alongside logistics and related services.

However, he cautioned that competition among Gulf ports would continue, making efficient procedures, reliable services and faster cargo clearance essential to maintaining Qatar's competitive advantage.

Dr Ahmed said passenger services could also encourage family visits, tourism, educational exchanges and employment mobility, provided ticket prices, schedules and border procedures remained convenient and affordable.

Small and medium-sized enterprises could benefit from improved access to regional markets, particularly if railway stations were effectively connected to local distribution networks.

On freight efficiency, he explained that rail transport could offer substantial advantages for heavy cargo and regular shipments, while road transport would remain important for shorter journeys and direct deliveries.

The network would therefore complement rather than replace existing transport systems, providing additional flexibility during supply-chain disruptions.

Dr Ahmed emphasised that technical compatibility alone would not guarantee successful operations. Harmonised customs procedures, shipping documentation, inspection requirements and compensation mechanisms would be equally important in reducing delays at national borders.

He identified manufacturing, construction materials, logistics, tourism, insurance, maintenance and transport technologies among the sectors likely to benefit from the project.

Nevertheless, he cautioned against measuring success solely through railway revenues or the volume of economic activity generated.

A more meaningful assessment, he said, would examine freight delivery times, transport costs, non-oil export growth, employment creation, road safety, emissions reductions and opportunities for smaller businesses.

These benefits would also have to be weighed against construction, maintenance and public-support costs to determine the railway's genuine economic contribution.

With more than half the network now complete and a common implementation agreement in place, the GCC railway is moving closer to becoming a defining feature of the region's economic infrastructure.

Its ultimate significance, experts agree, will rest not merely on connecting six countries by rail, but on how effectively those connections translate into stronger economies, more resilient supply chains and closer ties among Gulf societies.

GCC railway network economic integration