MENAFN - Gulf Times) Foreign investment in Qatar has climbed to a new high of QR180.6bn, underscoring the country's growing appeal to international investors as its economic diversification drive gathers momentum. The 5.2% increase in inward foreign direct investment (FDI) during the second quarter of 2026 marked a third consecutive quarterly record, reflecting sustained foreign participation in key sectors of the national economy.

The latest figures, released Sunday by the National Planning Council (NPC) in collaboration with Qatar Central Bank (QCB), show that foreign-controlled investments continued their upward trajectory between April and June, with energy, financial services and manufacturing accounting for the lion's share of international capital invested in Qatar.

Mining and quarrying, which encompass the country's hydrocarbon industry, commanded the largest share of inward FDI stock at 41.3%, followed closely by financial and insurance activities at 36%. Manufacturing accounted for another 11.7%, while information and communication attracted 3.8% and professional, scientific and technical activities represented 1.9%.

Together, these five sectors accounted for approximately 95% of Qatar's inward FDI stock, highlighting the concentration of foreign investment in established economic strengths alongside emerging knowledge-based industries.

The sustained increase also points to the continuing importance of foreign capital in Qatar's economic development, particularly as the country pursues greater private-sector participation and diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030.

While foreign investment flowing into Qatar strengthened, the stock of Qatari-controlled direct investment abroad declined by 2.5% during the same quarter to QR220.7bn.

Financial and insurance activities accounted for the largest share of Qatar's outward FDI stock at 36.2%, followed by mining and quarrying at 26.8% and information and communication at 15.2%.

Accommodation and food services represented 9.1%, while transportation and storage accounted for 7.3%, bringing the combined share of these five sectors to approximately 95%.

The figures illustrate the substantial international investment footprint of Qatar-based companies, particularly across financial services, energy, telecommunications, hospitality and logistics.

Despite the quarterly decline in outward investment stock, Qatar's overseas direct investment holdings remained approximately QR40.1bn higher than the foreign direct investment stock within the country.

The NPC said the survey formed part of its continuing efforts to strengthen national economic statistics, improve the availability of reliable investment data and support evidence-based policymaking and the monitoring of national development objectives.

The second-quarter findings are preliminary estimates drawn from approximately 210 enterprises operating in Qatar, including privately owned businesses and selected public enterprises.

The survey also incorporates QCB data covering monetary financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions.

The NPC clarified that the estimates exclude international financial transactions undertaken by individuals and government entities.

The findings provide an updated picture of Qatar's international investment position, with inward FDI reaching successive quarterly highs even as the country's businesses maintain a substantial portfolio of investments overseas.

foreign investment international investors economic diversification FDI