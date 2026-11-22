MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germany is preparing to send three high-level business delegations to Qatar next year, opening a fresh chapter in economic and technological co-operation as the two countries seek to translate their expanding strategic partnership into new investment opportunities. The initiative comes against the backdrop of more than €25bn in existing Qatari investments in Germany and plans by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to invest another €15bn over the next five years.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said the missions would focus on expanding commercial partnerships, particularly in advanced technologies, sustainable energy and smart infrastructure, while helping German companies establish a stronger foothold in Qatar.

Ministry spokesperson Tim-Niklas Wentzel told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the delegations would be organised under Germany's Market Entry Programme (MEP), a 15-year-old initiative supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking international business blade-->

The programme facilitates direct business meetings, trade missions and promotional events, enabling German companies, including micro-enterprises and self-employed professionals, to establish partnerships in overseas markets.

One of the three missions will focus specifically on energy-efficient construction technologies and smart city solutions under Germany's Energy Export programme.

The initiative promotes renewable energy, smart grids, energy storage, hydrogen technologies and climate-friendly infrastructure, areas that increasingly complement Qatar's economic diversification and sustainability ambitions.

The announcement follows His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Germany on November 20-21, during which both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening co-operation in strategic industries, advanced manufacturing, energy and innovation.

A joint statement issued during the visit welcomed QIA's plans to invest €15bn in Germany over five years, subject to independent investment decisions.

The proposed investments encompass energy infrastructure, green technologies, digital innovation, research and development, advanced manufacturing and innovative SMEs.

Wentzel described Qatar as one of Germany's major foreign investors, with existing investments exceeding €25bn through QIA, Qatar Holding and other investment vehicles.

He welcomed the confidence demonstrated by Qatar's substantial investment presence in the German economy.

Bilateral trade reached approximately €2.44bn in 2025, including €1.88bn in German exports to Qatar, making the Gulf country Germany's third-largest trading partner in the region.

German exports primarily comprise machinery, vehicles, chemicals and electrical equipment, while Qatar supplies energy products, helium, petrochemicals and other raw materials.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship, anchored by a bilateral partnership established in 2022 covering liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and renewable energy development.

The partnership has since broadened to encompass ammonia, fertilisers, petrochemicals and technologies supporting energy security and economic resilience.

The planned business missions signal Berlin's determination to build on the momentum generated by HH the Amir's visit, creating opportunities for German technological expertise and Qatari investment to reinforce a partnership increasingly extending beyond conventional trade into industries shaping the future of both economies.

QIA Qatari investments MEP SMEs