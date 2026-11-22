MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

North Rhine-Westphalia: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) participated in Qatari-German Economic Meeting, which was held in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the economic events accompanying the successful state visit by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, to the Federal Republic of Germany from 20 to 21 November.

The visit marked an important milestone in the strategic relations between the two countries and helped open new horizons for economic, investment and industrial cooperation.

The QBA delegation was headed by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, QBA's Deputy Chairman included QBA members, Mr. Omar Hussain Al Fardan, Mr. Mohammed Moataz Al Khayyat, Mr. Ramez Al Khayyat, Mr. Yousuf Al Mahmoud and Mr. Hakan Ozdemir, along with Mrs. Sarah Abdallah, QBA's General Manager.

The Association's participation came within the framework of the Qatari-German Economic Meeting, which was opened by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, along with a number of ministers and officials, as well as representatives of major German companies and economic and industrial institutions.

Economic Relations Gain New Strategic Momentum

The economic meeting took on special significance as it was held following His Highness the Amir's state visit to Germany, which included high-level talks with H.E. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and H.E. Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor.

The visit reflected the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to elevating the bilateral partnership in the fields of economy, investment, energy, industry and technology, in addition to political and security cooperation.

A Strategic Partnership Moving to the Phase of Projects and Investments

In a statement on the occasion of QBA's participation in the economic meeting, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, QBA's Deputy Chairman and head of the delegation, praised the important outcomes of His Highness the Amir's visit to Germany, stressing that they reflect the State of Qatar's distinguished international standing and the confidence its economic and investment partnerships enjoy globally.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid said "The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important strategic milestone in the relations between the two countries, and affirms our wise leadership's commitment to building solid and sustainable economic partnerships with major global economies, at the forefront of which is the German economy, which boasts an advanced industrial and technological base and pioneering expertise in various fields," he said.

He added that the talks, agreements and understandings reached during the visit, along with the announcement of new Qatari investments in Germany, reflect the transition of bilateral relations to a more advanced phase based on economic integration, mutual interests and investment in strategic sectors and future industries.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid noted that QBA's participation in the meeting reflects its keenness to keep pace with the State's economic direction, strengthen the presence of Qatari companies in international forums, and develop its relations with German industrial and investment institutions.

"The coming phase requires moving from agreements and understandings to tangible economic projects that draw on the financial and investment capabilities and managerial expertise of Qatari companies, and the advanced industrial and technological capabilities of German companies, in a way that delivers real added value for both economies," he added.

He affirmed that over the past decades Qatar has succeeded in building a strong private sector with extensive experience in executing major projects and managing diversified investments, and that it is now qualified to enter into advanced international partnerships in industry, energy, financial services, technology, healthcare and infrastructure.

He added that cooperation with German companies should not be limited to trade exchange or traditional commercial agencies, but should extend to localizing industries and technology in Qatar, developing joint projects, enhancing research and development, and investing in advanced industries.

He stressed that North Rhine-Westphalia is an important economic partner for Qatar, given its developed industrial base and expertise in engineering, energy, advanced materials and technology, noting that establishing an economic office for the state in Doha would help accelerate communication between the two business communities and identify opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Qatari Investments in Germany Reflect Confidence in the German Economy

QBA member, Mr. Omar Hussain Al Fardan said that His Highness the Amir's visit to Germany gives a strong boost to economic and investment relations between the two countries and reflects Qatar's vision of building long-term international partnerships based on trust, stability and mutual interests.

He said "Qatari-German relations are a successful model of cooperation between two economies with complementary capabilities. Qatar has investment capabilities and growing expertise in managing projects and assets, while Germany is is known as a leading industrial and technological base and a developed institutional economic environment,"

He explained that the coming phase offers wide opportunities to develop cooperation between Qatari and German companies in industrial, real estate, tourism and hotel investment, as well as advanced technology, financial services and healthcare.

Mr. Omar added "We believe that future investment opportunities are not limited to acquiring assets or expanding investment portfolios, but also include building operational and strategic partnerships with German companies and benefiting from their expertise in management, innovation and technology, enabling the development of value-added projects in Qatar, Germany and other markets,"

Al Fardan stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the tourism, hospitality, real estate and services sectors, drawing on Qatari expertise in developing and managing major projects, as well as the potential that German and European markets offer for long-term investments.

He also praised the role of direct economic meetings in building trust among investors, noting that dialogue with major German companies makes it possible to identify new opportunities and build institutional relationships that help turn investment interest into practical projects and partnerships.

Promising Opportunities in Industry, Infrastructure and Future Industries

Mohammed Moutaz Al Khayyat, QBA member, also praised the economic and strategic outcomes of His Highness the Amir's visit to Germany, affirming that it opens a new phase of cooperation between Qatari and German companies, particularly in the industrial, productive and technological sectors.

“Qatari-German relations have strong foundations for expansion in the coming years, especially in light of the shared drive towards enhancing energy security, developing advanced industries and investing in technology and innovation. We see these areas as offering important opportunities to establish joint projects that draw on Qatari investment capabilities and German engineering and industrial expertise,” Al Khayyat said.

Al Khayyat stressed on the importance of increasing private sector participation in implementing joint strategic projects, noting that cooperation with leading German companies offers a practical model for such partnerships, including Siemens Energy in power generation projects, GEA Group in supplying food processing and dairy production technologies, and SAP in digital transformation solutions and enterprise systems.

He added that expanding this cooperation would support economic diversification efforts, facilitate the transfer of expertise and advanced technology, and raise the competitiveness of national companies, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

A Diverse Economic Meeting

The economic meeting included discussions on a number of strategic sectors that form a basis for future economic cooperation between Qatar and Germany, most notably Financial sector, energy, Investments, industrial sector, Defence, Infratructure, AI & Digital Technologies, in addition to Business and Cooperation.

QBA's participation in the roundtable affirms its commitment to strengthening the private sector's role in supporting economic relations between the two countries and opening new horizons for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari and German business communities.

On the sidelines of the economic meeting, an agreement was signed between Sendian Group, represented by QBA member Yousuf Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, and Siemens Qatar, represented by QBA member Mr. Hakan Ozdemir, on strategic cooperation in technology and partnership in developing data center projects and their infrastructure, as well as integrating engineering and digital solutions that support energy efficiency, operational reliability and scalability.

Growing Trade and Investment Relations

Qatari-German economic relations rest on a partnership spanning more than five decades, during which trade and investment ties have developed markedly, supported by the exchange of high-level official visits and growing cooperation between government institutions and the two business communities.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, trade between Qatar and Germany reached approximately USD 2.024 billion in 2025, compared to USD 1.811 billion in 2024, representing growth of 11.8%.

On the investment front, Qatar is one of the major international investors in the German economy, with the Qatar Investment Authority holding a diversified portfolio spanning the automotive, industrial, energy, technology, infrastructure, financial services, transport, logistics and healthcare sectors.

Qatar is also seeing a growing presence of German companies, with more than 300 German firms operating in the Qatari market across sectors including industry, engineering, energy, infrastructure, technology and services.