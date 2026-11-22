MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Vienna: Austria is targeting a long-term "net negative immigration" in its asylum sector as fewer applications for asylum were reported this year, the country's interior ministry announced.

From January to October this year, about 3,000 asylum applications were filed by newly arrived people. In contrast, more than 4,000 people with an asylum background left Austria this year, Austria's interior ministry said on Sunday, describing the overall balance as "net negative migration."

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that return centers outside the European Union are an important and innovative measure to secure net negative immigration in the asylum sector in the long term, the ministry's spokesperson's office confirmed to Xinhua on Sunday.

In total, 8,152 asylum applications were filed in the January-October period, 6,509 fewer compared to the same period of 2025, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported on Sunday.

Austria, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece have planned to open the first deportation center for rejected asylum seekers in Rwanda next year, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker announced on Nov. 16.

Rejected asylum seekers who cannot be deported to their home countries could be sent to Rwanda.