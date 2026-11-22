MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The Great Ethiopian Run, Africa's largest road race, drew a record 60,000 participants to the streets of Addis Ababa on Sunday, with Yismaw Dillu and Yenewa Nibret leading Ethiopian sweeps of the men's and women's podiums.

The 10-kilometer race, held under the theme "My Run, My Color," brought together elite athletes from Ethiopia and abroad, along with recreational runners of all ages, senior Ethiopian officials and members of the diplomatic community.

Dillu won the men's race for the second straight year, while Nibret took the women's title.

Alongside the elite field, participants were divided into three groups wearing the colors of the Ethiopian flag. Runners aiming to finish in under an hour wore green, high school students wore yellow and recreational participants wore red.

Ethiopian Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa, who took part in the race, said the event helped promote sports tourism and showcase the country abroad.

"Ethiopia is recognized worldwide as a birthplace of heroic athletes and a symbol of long-distance running. Athletics has become a great source of strength and a spirit of victory for the new generation," she said. "The Great Ethiopian Run is a major event that Addis Ababa celebrates every year."

Race founder Haile Gebrselassie, a two-time Olympic champion in the 10,000 meters, also highlighted the event's role in promoting tourism and raising Ethiopia's international profile.

Launched in 2001, the Great Ethiopian Run has grown from a local race into an event that draws tens of thousands of participants each year. It has been recognized by World Athletics for its contribution to the sport's heritage.