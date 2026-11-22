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In a Saturday interview, the president said he would work with Democrats on a temporary cap. Card balances now stand at $1.29 trillion, and average rates remain more than twice the 10% level he discussed. Nothing has become law. Assuming Trump's proposal becomes law, a cardholder carrying $6,678 would save about $747 a year, or about $62 a month.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would be willing to work with Democrats on a one-year cap limiting credit card interest rates to 10 percent.

In an interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on“Saturday in America,” Trump was asked whether he could work with Democrats in the next session of Congress on that kind of cap.“I would do it,” he said, according to Fox Business.“These credit card companies have made a lot and the credit card fees that they charge, I'm all into it.”

Trump acknowledged that some people might see a cap as a departure from free-market principles.“I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise, but what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said, 'Let's charge a fee that's too high,'” he said.“So I'm all for that.” He added,“The credit card companies, they're getting too much, the fees are too high and the interests are too high.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported on November 10 that card balances rose by $22 billion in the third quarter of 2026 and stood at $1.29 trillion. In the first quarter of 2021, those balances were $770 billion, according to an earlier New York Fed report. That is an increase of about 67 percent.

Those figures come from the New York Fed's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. Total household debt, including mortgages, auto loans, and student loans, reached $19.1 trillion in the third quarter.

Interest rates are far above the 10 percent level Trump discussed.

In its G.19 Consumer Credit release dated November 6, 2026, the Federal Reserve Board said the average annual percentage rate on commercial-bank credit card plans was 21.19 percent in August for all accounts. For accounts that were actually assessed interest - cards on which people were carrying a balance and paying finance charges - the average was 22.36 percent.

Major banking groups have opposed a 10 percent cap. In a January 2026 joint statement, the American Bankers Association, the Bank Policy Institute, the Consumer Bankers Association, the Financial Services Forum, and the Independent Community Bankers of America said a cap“would reduce credit availability and be devastating for millions of American families and small business owners who rely on and value their credit cards, the very consumers this proposal intends to help.” The groups also warned that a cap“would only drive consumers toward less regulated, more costly alternatives.”

Fox Business reported that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both welcomed Trump's Saturday comments. Their support does not mean a bill is moving.

Of those who have credit card debt, the average amount was $6,678. Assuming Trump's proposal becomes law, a cardholder carrying $6,678 would save about $747 a year, or roughly $62 a month. At today's average card rate of 21.19%, a year of interest on that balance comes to about $1,415. At a 10% cap it would be about $668. This assumes the borrower's balance stays flat and that the borrower carries the balance all year.

While credit card borrowers may welcome this news, the idea is not settled legistation yet. Any cap would still have to be written, passed, and signed. Until that happens, the rate on your statement is the rate that applies.

While it is reasonable to hope Congress takes a serious look at card rates. It is not a plan to wait for a cap that may never become law, or that may last only a year if it does. This means borrowers should take proactive action to settle their debts.

If you carry a balance, start with the card that charges the highest rate and put any extra payment there first, while still making at least the minimum on every other account. Paying only the minimum lets interest keep compounding and slows progress to debt freedom.

You can also call your card issuer and ask for a lower rate. There is no guarantee the bank will say yes, but a short, polite call sometimes works, especially if you have been paying on time. If you are approved, get the new rate and the date it starts in writing.

A balance-transfer offer can help if you can move a high-rate balance to a card with a lower rate, or a 0 percent introductory rate, and pay it off before the promotional period ends. Read the transfer fee, the regular rate that kicks in later, and the payoff date before you apply. May cards charge a percentage of any balance transfers, so be sure to read the fine print and do the math.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, credit unions have lower credit card rates than commercial banks. Consumers should consider local alternatives and credit unions when borrowing.

This is not a suggestion to open a particular card or to take on new spending. Your best bet is pay down expensive balances now, and treat any future rate relief as a bonus, not a reason to wait.

Disclosure: AI was used to produce the initial draft of this article. It was reviewed and edited by the SavingAdvice editorial team. The views are those of the author.

James Hendrickson

James Hendrickson is the founder and CEO of District Media, Inc., the company behind SavingAdvice. He holds an MA degree and has nearly 20 years of experience writing and publishing authoritative personal finance content. His substantive expertise spans quantitative research, risk analysis, and practical wealth-building strategies developed through extensive work in data-driven decision making and digital publishing.

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