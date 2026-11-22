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The Treasury Department and IRS issued final regulations this week that spell out how many workplace retirement plans must automatically enroll employees and raise their savings rates over time. Workers can still opt out or choose a different amount. The new IRS/Treasury rules generally apply to new pension plans established after the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. Generally speaking, contributing to a 401(k) or 403(b) allows investors to capture employer matching funds, reduce their taxable income and invest in the stock market.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service this week issued final regulations that tell employers how to carry out a key part of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022: automatic enrollment and automatic increases, in certain 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans.

The rules were announced in an IRS news release on November 17 and published in the Federal Register on November 18 (Treasury Decision 10061). They generally apply to plan years that begin after December 31, 2027. The regulations themselves take effect on January 19, 2027.

Under the final regulations and the statute they implement, a covered plan generally must automatically enroll eligible employees unless they opt out or pick a different contribution rate. The initial default rate must be at least 3 percent and not more than 10 percent. After that, the default rate must increase by one percentage point for each plan year beginning after each completed year of participation, until it reaches at least 10 percent. The default rate may not go above 15 percent.

Employees keep control. The IRS said workers“may opt out or choose a different contribution rate.” Plans must also allow a limited“permissible withdrawal” shortly after someone is auto-enrolled. Under the related tax-code rules described in the final regulations, that election generally has to be made within 90 days after the first default contribution, and it lets the employee take out those default contributions and any earnings on them. If a participant does not choose investments, those default contributions generally have to follow Department of Labor rules for a qualified default investment alternative.

Treasury estimates that the automatic-enrollment provision in SECURE 2.0 will increase retirement savings by an average of $4.2 billion a year over the 2023–2032 period. In the preamble to the final rule, Treasury and the IRS estimate that the provision will affect about 2.2 million taxpayers and about 31,600 plans each year, raise participation among employees in affected plans from 70 percent to 77 percent, and increase retirement savings by an average of $1,900 a year for those affected taxpayers.

This is not a blanket mandate for every workplace plan. The Federal Register preamble is clear that the automatic-enrollment requirements generally do not apply to:

. 401(k) or 403(b) plans established before December 29, 2022, the date SECURE 2.0 was enacted;

. SIMPLE 401(k) plans;

. governmental plans;

. church plans;

. plans maintained by businesses that have been in existence for less than three years; and

. plans maintained by employers that normally employ 10 or fewer employees.

In other words, the requirement is aimed mainly at newer plans. If you have been contributing to a long-standing 401(k), your plan may already use auto-enrollment on its own, but it is not necessarily required to do so under this rule. The regulations also explain how the exceptions work after plan mergers and when a small employer grows. Once an employer first normally employs more than 10 people, the automatic-enrollment rule applies starting with the next plan year that begins at least 12 months after the end of that year.

As a general rule, contribute as much as possible to your 401(k) or 403(b). This allows you to receive employer matching dollars, reduces your taxable income and allows your money to work for you on the stock market – which has been shown to have long-term returns far better than cash in recent studies.

You do not need to wait until 2028 to pay attention. If your employer sends a notice about automatic enrollment, read it. Check the default contribution rate, the schedule for automatic increases, and how to change your election or opt out.

Then look at your actual paycheck deferral. A 3 percent start is better than saving nothing, but it may not be enough to retire on time, and it may not capture a full employer match if your plan offers one. If your company contributes a set amount for each dollar you put in, up to a percentage of pay, raising your own contribution to at least that level is usually the first move. That match is part of your compensation.

If you were defaulted in and the timing does not work for your budget, you generally have a short window to request a permissible withdrawal of those default contributions. You can also stay in the plan and simply lower, or raise, your rate. Opting out entirely is your right, but it means giving up tax-advantaged savings and, in many plans, any match that would have come with your contribution.

Finally, remember that auto-enrollment is a starting point. Review your rate at least once a year, especially after a raise. What you keep in the plan, and whether you contribute enough to get the match, is still up to you..

The Trade Offs Of“Nudged” Savings

The IRS and Treasury Departments' rule-making comes at the end of a twenty-year policy debate in Washington, DC. Automatic enrollment is considered a“nudge policy” where policymaking acts in the best interests of the individual and society overall – and studies from the early 2020s showed auto-enrollment improved pension savings. However, conservative and libertarian critiques of“nudged” savings argue that automatic enrollment in a pension plan may not always be in the individual's best interests. This is due to the wide range of financial circumstances many people find themselves in. Others criticize these types of policies as paternalistic and anti-freedom.

Finance expert Barbara Friedberg, CEO of Wealth Media put the trade-offs this way:

Disclosure: AI was used to produce the initial draft of this article. It was reviewed and edited by the SavingAdvice editorial team. The views and opinions are those of the author.

James Hendrickson

James Hendrickson is the founder and CEO of District Media, Inc., the company behind SavingAdvice. He holds an MA degree and has nearly 20 years of experience writing and publishing authoritative personal finance content. His substantive expertise spans quantitative research, risk analysis, and practical wealth-building strategies developed through extensive work in data-driven decision making and digital publishing.

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