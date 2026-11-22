MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) sees investment potential in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region, citing its proximity to the capital's large market, logistics infrastructure, and access to air transportation, but has not identified specific investment projects in the region, the organization told Trend in an exclusive interview.

The assessment follows a November 12 meeting between Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and JETRO Senior Vice President Takafumi Suzuki during the governor's working visit to Japan.

"Tashkent Region offers a well-balanced business environment. In addition to its proximity to the large Tashkent market, it benefits from strong logistics and accessibility, including warehousing facilities and access to air transportation. These factors make the region attractive for investment," JETRO said.

JETRO said Japanese companies would generally seek to gain a thorough understanding of the local market and business environment before considering specific projects. Such an assessment typically serves as the first step toward identifying potential investment opportunities.

The organization noted that the regional administration had held a seminar in Tokyo on the same day, attended by around 100 representatives of Japanese companies and related organizations.

JETRO plans to continue business support

JETRO said it supports the overseas business activities of Japanese companies by providing market information and various forms of assistance.

The organization maintains an office in Tashkent and supports Japanese companies operating across Central Asia, with a particular focus on Uzbekistan.

It has organized several business missions to Uzbekistan in the past and plans to continue arranging such visits in the future to facilitate business contacts and explore opportunities for Japanese companies.

Regarding potential investments in industrial manufacturing, agricultural processing, livestock production and tourism, JETRO said companies would first need to assess the local market and business environment before identifying specific opportunities.

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a government-backed organization that promotes trade and investment between Japan and international markets. Its Tashkent office supports Japanese companies exploring business opportunities in Uzbekistan and across Central Asia by providing market information, business assistance and opportunities to establish local partnerships. The organization has also been involved in promoting cooperation in the technology sector, facilitating business missions and connecting Japanese companies with Uzbek businesses.

JETRO has also been expanding its activities in Uzbekistan's technology sector. In December 2025, the organization signed a memorandum of cooperation with IT Park Uzbekistan to support the international expansion of Japanese and Uzbek IT companies and startups. The partnership envisages cooperation on attracting Japanese technology companies to Uzbekistan, developing the startup ecosystem and promoting the country as a destination for IT outsourcing. As of December 17, 2025, 26 Japanese companies were registered as IT Park residents, according to JETRO.

Earlier, in February 2025, JETRO organized an IT business mission to Uzbekistan and participated in ICT Week Uzbekistan in September 2025. The organization also took part in ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026, including through a Japanese pavilion, and attended the Uzbek-Japan Digital Community Forum, which brought together government agencies, technology companies and investors to explore opportunities for cooperation in the digital sector.

In December 2025, JETRO also co-organized the Japan-Uzbekistan Roundtable in Tokyo, attended by around 120 representatives of Japanese companies operating in Uzbekistan. During the event, JETRO outlined its initiatives to support Japanese businesses entering the Uzbek market and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding bilateral business cooperation.