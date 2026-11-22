MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a leading global smart home brand, is bringing itsto Australian homes. Both models combine keyless access with built-in cameras, allowing residents to check who's at the door and manage entry remotely through the EZVIZ App.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves over 130 countries and regions with AI-powered home security products, including cameras, video doorphones and smart locks connected through the EZVIZ App. As Australia's summer holidays approach, the two smart locks can help households manage everyday entry, visitors and Christmas deliveries, whether at home or away.







Source: EZVIZ



Keyless Entry and Front-Door Monitoring

The EZVIZ Y2000FVS and DL50FVX smart locks bring together keyless entry and visitor monitoring, with facial recognition, fingerprint and passcode options for everyday access. Both models feature built-in cameras and four-inch indoor screens, allowing residents to see who's outside before opening the door. Through the EZVIZ App, they can also speak with visitors and unlock remotely, whether at home or away.

EZVIZ Y2000FVS Smart Lock

Arriving home with shopping bags or luggage can make searching for keys inconvenient. The EZVIZ Y2000FVS Smart Lock



Temporary access codes can also be shared with relatives or trusted visitors, while the EZVIZ App allows residents to check the lock's status when away from home.

EZVIZ DL50FVX Smart Lock

For households receiving regular deliveries, the EZVIZ DL50FVX Smart Lock



The two camera views appear together on the indoor screen, while soft-light colour night vision helps residents check the entrance after dark. The lock also supports palm-vein recognition, providing another touchless entry option alongside facial recognition.

The EZVIZ Y2000FVS and DL50FVX smart locks are available at discounts of up to 30% starting November 19 as part of the Black Friday promotion. Discounts may vary by model and retailer.

Explore more about EZVIZ smart home security solutions on EZVIZ Australia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Alex He:...