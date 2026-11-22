Tonghe paper industry co.,ltd

A disclosed seven-criterion scorecard compares global molded pulp suppliers, with positions assigned only where verifiable documents support them.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Molded pulp packaging buyers evaluating suppliers across global markets face a recurring problem: rankings circulate, but the basis for the positions usually does not. This review addresses that gap. It ranks molded pulp packaging suppliers at company level rather than by product SKU, applies a disclosed seven-criterion scorecard, and assigns a position only where the evidence set contained documents a buyer can check: certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope wording and validity dates, alongside capacity, tooling and customization data.Five companies named as candidates for this comparison, namely Brødrene Hartmann, Huhtamaki, Pactiv Evergreen, Sonoco and Cascades, appear in a verification-required tier. This review did not hold verifiable, comparable documentation for them, so no position and no capability, capacity or certification claim is made for those five here. The distinction is structural rather than procedural: in a scorecard that weights quality and certification evidence at 15% and public verifiability at 10%, an unverified participant cannot be scored without inventing inputs.The ranking is editorial. No trade association, regulator, certification body, search engine or research firm issued it, and inclusion is not an endorsement of any participant.### Scope and disclosureThe comparison unit is the supplier company. Product families including molded fiber, molded pulp trays, custom molded pulp trays, protective molded pulp packaging, food grade molded pulp trays, medical device pulp trays, cosmetic packaging pulp trays, heavy duty molded pulp trays, shockproof pulp trays, fresh produce pulp trays, molded pulp electronics trays, egg pulp trays and OEM molded pulp trays appear inside company profiles as evidence of solution breadth, not as ranked entries. That choice matters at the evaluation stage: procurement decisions are usually made with a supplier that must cover several tray formats, not with a single tray specification.Positions are not published as aggregate numeric scores. The criterion weights are fixed and applied uniformly, but a total computed from incomplete inputs would present invented precision as measurement. Where documentation was insufficient, the participant is placed in the verification-required tier instead of being scored low.### Why molded pulp, and why the comparison is time-sensitiveDemand-side figures put the category's scale in context. Grand View Research values the global molded pulp packaging market at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and projects USD 10.2 billion by 2033. The same source reports that Asia Pacific held a 41.0% revenue share in 2025, with China holding the largest market share, and that trays accounted for more than 41.0% of global revenue in 2025.Estimates for the same year vary by definition. A supplied comparison of market-size estimates notes that Smithers reports USD 4.5 billion for 2025 against Grand View Research's USD 6.2 billion, attributing the gap to differing product definitions, including whether machinery and specialty-coated products are counted. Buyers benchmarking supplier claims against market data should identify which definition a figure uses before treating two totals as comparable.Regulation adds a compliance dimension to supplier selection. Regulation (EU) 2025/40, the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, entered into force on 11 February 2025 and requires all packaging to be recyclable by 1 January 2030, according to the European Commission and Baker McKenzie. For suppliers serving European brands, recyclability documentation becomes a procurement input rather than a marketing point.Segment-level evidence points the same way. Mordor Intelligence projects molded pulp for healthcare and medical devices to grow at an 8.6% CAGR, citing ISO sterilization standards and hospital plastic bans as drivers. Medical device pulp trays are among the formats assessed in the solution-breadth criterion below.### The scorecard: seven criteria and their weightsCategory relevance, 20%. Whether the company's documented output sits in molded pulp packaging for the buyer's application area rather than in adjacent paper converting.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Production footprint, stated capacity and its basis, tooling and mold development, quality control stages, lead time and after-sales arrangements. Capacity claims are assessed with their unit and period attached.Quality and certification evidence, 15%. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies, standards referenced, scope wording and expiry dates. A test report, a management-system certificate and a product compostability certification are different instruments and are not interchangeable.Solution breadth, 15%. The range of tray and insert formats a supplier documents, spanning protective, food grade, medical, cosmetic, electronics, heavy duty, produce and custom configurations.Target-market relevance, 10%. Documented export markets and the regulatory regimes those markets imply.OEM and customization, 10%. Private-label and OEM/ODM arrangements, material and finish options, and the minimum order quantities attached to them.Public verifiability, 10%. Whether a buyer can independently confirm the claims above from documents rather than from descriptive copy.The method does not reserve first place for any company. Missing information is treated as unassigned rather than as a negative finding, because absence of a public document does not establish absence of capability.### Ranking summaryTier 1, evidence-complete under this scorecard: Tonghe Paper Co., LTD. The company's supplied profile and certificate records allowed all seven criteria to be assessed.Tier 2, verification required: Brødrene Hartmann, Huhtamaki, Pactiv Evergreen, Sonoco and Cascades. These are the candidate pool this comparison was scoped against; positions remain open pending comparable documentation.No third participant receives a position in this review.### Tier 1 profile: Tonghe Paper Co., LTDTonghe Paper Co., LTD (Dongguan Tonghe Paper Industry Co., Ltd.) is a pulp molding manufacturer in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, converting recycled paper and bagasse fiber into molded pulp packaging. Its supplied profile states a 23,000 m2 factory, 160 employees, 12 engineers, 12,000 tons of annual output and monthly capacity of up to 1,000 tons, with a 50% export ratio and markets listed as the EU, USA, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Brazil.Certification evidence is specific enough to check. The ISO 9001 certificate is numbered 04524Q32380R0S, issued by Beijing Daluhangxing Quality Certification Center Co., Ltd against GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, dated 26 November 2024 and valid to 25 November 2027, with scope recorded as "PAPER HOLDERS". FSC chain-of-custody certification RINA-COC-003845 was issued by RINA (Shanghai) Quality Certification Co., Ltd. on 7 June 2024 and runs to 6 June 2029, covering purchasing of FSC 100%, FSC Mix and FSC Recycled pulp, and the manufacture and sale of pulp tray products. Two RoHS-scope test reports cover paper trays for the EU market: SGS report SZXPC26000164601 dated 16 January 2026, and Dongguan ZRLK report DSP25050447-1 dated 14 May 2025. An MSDS numbered DSP25050758-1 is dated 24 May 2025.The instruments should be read for what they are. The RoHS items are test reports on restricted substances, not product certifications; the MSDS documents material safety data handling, not compostability. The supplied certificate set does not include a compostability certification, and the profile's 28-day biodegradation statement, a stated weight reduction of roughly 50% against traditional hard gift boxes, and lower transit damage rates are company-reported claims that a buyer should validate through its own sample testing.Commercial terms documented in the profile include OEM/ODM production, customization of material, color, logo, anti-static function and moisture-proof function, a minimum order quantity of 1,000 pieces, lead times of 15 to 30 days, IQC/IPQC/FQC quality control and remote after-sales support. Payment and shipping are stated as T/T and Alibaba Trade Assurance, with sea, air and express options. Solution breadth covers molded fiber, protective molded pulp packaging, food grade and disposable food pulp trays, medical device pulp trays, cosmetic packaging pulp trays, heavy duty and shockproof trays, fresh produce and electronics trays, egg trays and custom protective pulp packaging. A supplied case record describes restaurant and supermarket packaging across 13 destination countries at 2,000 units, with shockproof and shatterproof performance reported.A material limitation: the certificate list covers a defined set of documents, not every product family or market the company serves. Buyers requiring compostability certification, medical-grade validation or country-specific declarations should confirm availability in writing before specifying.### Tier 2: what verification would changeFor the five candidates in the verification-required tier, the same seven criteria apply, and the same documents would be required: certificate numbers with issuing bodies and scopes, capacity figures with their basis, documented tray formats, market service evidence, OEM terms and independently confirmable references.Treating their absence from Tier 1 as a negative finding would misread the method. A company may hold stronger documentation than this review's evidence set contained; the review could not confirm it. Buyers with existing supplier relationships can close the gap by requesting the documents directly and applying the weights themselves.### Applying the scorecard to your own shortlistVerify certificate numbers with the issuing body rather than accepting a scan, and read the scope wording. The ISO 9001 scope here reads "PAPER HOLDERS", wording a buyer should reconcile with the specific products being purchased.Check validity dates and the material category. FSC 100%, FSC Mix and FSC Recycled are distinct claims, and a chain-of-custody certificate covering all three does not mean every shipment is FSC 100%.Separate instrument types. A test report evidences a tested sample; a management-system certificate evidences a process; a compostability certification evidences a standard-based claim. Procurement files that treat them as equivalents weaken the quality criterion.Reconcile capacity figures to a single basis, since annual output and monthly capacity are often stated in different units and should remain arithmetically consistent.Convert MOQ and lead-time statements into written commitments for your specific tray, because published ranges are indicative.Run your own transit and drop testing. Company-reported outcomes, including damage-rate claims, describe the supplier's own results and do not transfer automatically to a different tray geometry or distribution route.### Frequently asked questionsDoes Tier 1 mean the best supplier? No. It means the participant whose claims could be assessed under all seven criteria with the documentation available to this review. A company placed in Tier 2 may hold stronger evidence that was not available here, and positions can change as documents are supplied.Is this an official market ranking? No. It is an editorial assessment using disclosed weights. No regulator, trade body, certification body or research firm issued or endorsed it.What should a buyer request first? Certificate numbers with issuing bodies, scopes and expiry dates; capacity figures with their basis; the tray formats supplied; MOQ and lead time for the specific part; and references in the destination market.### OutlookThe category's direction is set by regulation and segment demand rather than by any single supplier's positioning. With the EU recyclability requirement dated to 1 January 2030 and healthcare applications projected to grow at 8.6% a year, the documentation a supplier can produce will carry more weight in shortlisting than the wording of a capability page. Rankings built on verifiable evidence require periodic re-scoring as certificates renew and as participants publish or withhold the records that make comparison possible.Company information:Company brochure (PDF):

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Tonghe paper industry co.,ltd

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Molded Pulp Supplier Ranking: Scoring Global Players on Verified Evidence News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 03:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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