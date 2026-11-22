MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that ending the Iran war, addressing President Donald Trump's tariffs and reversing cuts to healthcare and food assistance would be early priorities for his party's incoming House majority.

Jeffries, the Democrats' nominee to become speaker when the new Congress convenes in January, also proposed banning stock trading by members of Congress and exploring cooperation with Trump on healthcare, immigration and the cost of living.

Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation, he did not identify a single bill that Democrats would take up first. Instead, he outlined an agenda centred on affordability and accountability.

“We have to drive down the high cost of living. Life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said.“There are far too many people who are working hard, they're playing by the rules, they can't thrive, and they can barely survive.”

He put the war with Iran among the issues requiring early action.

“We need to end this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran that has skyrocketed gas prices, food prices, and diesel prices. We need to reverse the Medicaid cuts. We need to restore SNAP benefits,” he said.

Medicaid provides health coverage for eligible low-income people, while the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, helps eligible households buy food.

Jeffries also called for action on Trump's tariffs, which he said had increased costs for Americans, and an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits that help people pay health-insurance premiums.

He did not identify particular tariff rates or countries whose exports would be affected by the proposed action.

Asked whether Trump would sign legislation reversing parts of his signature tax-and-spending law, Jeffries rejected the suggestion that Democrats were preparing bills mainly to send a political message.

“No, we're committed to delivering the type of bold, dramatic, and meaningful change that the American people are demanding,” he said.

Jeffries pointed to what he described as bipartisan House support earlier this year for extending the health-insurance tax credits. He said some Americans had experienced premium increases exceeding $1,000 a month.

Asked whether Trump would veto a reversal of Medicaid cuts, he replied:“Listen, that remains to be seen.”

Nevertheless, he identified affordability, healthcare and immigration as areas where Democrats could explore agreements with the president and Republicans.

“We have a broken health care system. We need to fix it, and then make sure that we actually don't simply return to the status quo, but we do much better than what currently exists,” he said.

“And we need to fix our broken immigration system as well.”

Jeffries did not set out specific immigration legislation during the interview.

On healthcare, he proposed lowering the eligibility age for Medicare, the federal insurance programme principally serving older Americans, and expanding its coverage to include vision, hearing and dental care.

He also called for ensuring that children and young Americans could afford to see a doctor.

“That's a place where we can explore coming together,” he said.

On congressional accountability, Jeffries said Democrats would begin with their own institution by moving early in the new Congress to prohibit members from trading stocks.

“We've got to clean up the mess in Washington. That means the Congress, that means the Supreme Court, and that also means with respect to the administration,” he said.

Asked whether impeachment proceedings were an immediate plan, Jeffries declined to commit either way.

“We haven't ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out. We're focused on actually delivering and keeping our commitment,” he said.

Any investigations, he added, should follow the facts, apply the law and be guided by the Constitution.