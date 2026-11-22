MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Nov 23 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi's childhood home in Italy may soon become a museum, with the Sikh businessman who bought the property six years ago hoping the Congress leader will visit once the restoration and development work is complete.

The six-room house, located in a grey stone-and-concrete building in Lusiana in Italy's Vicenza province, is around an hour's drive from Brescia, where businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang lives.

Originally from Juhura village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Kang moved to Italy in 1992 and purchased the property in 2020.

Speaking to IANS during a visit to Amritsar, Kang said the family was delighted to have acquired the house and remained committed to turning it into a museum in honour of Sonia Gandhi's childhood memories.

"For us, it is a matter of great happiness. We bought it in 2020, and soon after, the Covid pandemic hit. We then started renovating the house from the inside. There are memories of our Madam Ji (Sonia Gandhi) attached to this place because she was born in this house. Our very first statement after purchasing it was that we would turn it into a museum, and even today, that remains our intention," he said.

Recounting the condition of the property at the time of its purchase, Kang said the interiors had largely remained untouched, with several old household belongings still preserved inside.

"There had not been much alteration or tampering with the interiors. The house was more or less in the same condition, and the furniture was still lying there. We have carried out cleaning, but several small belongings of theirs are still present. There is an old tape recorder, a radio, old tables and other items, along with photographs of the family," he said.

Kang clarified that his family does not reside in the house and is maintaining the property as an act of 'seva (service)'. He said he spends approximately 1,000 Euros every year on its upkeep.

Expressing his desire to see Sonia Gandhi visit her childhood home, Kang said he hoped the Congress leader would be able to travel to Italy when the circumstances were favourable. He also referred to reports about her recent illness and the death of her mother.

"We hope that she will come soon. Recently, we came to know that she was unwell and had fallen ill, and then her mother passed away. Now, it is by the grace of Guru Nanak Patshah that we have faith in Akal Purakh. When the time is right and the moment is appropriate, only then will it happen," Kang said.

Explaining the emotional significance he attaches to the house, Kang drew a parallel with his own family's memories of ancestral homes in Pakistan.

"Our elders, our grandfather and grandmother, were born in Pakistan. Until her last moments, our grandmother would shed tears and tell us, 'Son, I want to see my house in Pakistan, the house where I was born.' Unfortunately, that could never happen for her. The house where Madam Ji was born and where she spent her childhood must surely hold a special place in her heart," he said.

"Even though they may be living today in huge mansions worth millions and billions, the house where Madam Ji was born is a blessed place. I consider it no less than a religious place, because it is where her parents raised her. Madam Ji will definitely come," Kang added.

He said he was confident that the proposed museum, once fully developed, would draw hundreds of visitors and also provide an economic boost to the local village. Kang added that his wife and daughter supported the initiative and shared his enthusiasm for preserving the property.

He also appealed to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to visit the village, saying the locals, the Sikh community in Italy and members of the wider Indian diaspora were eagerly looking forward to welcoming the CPP Chairperson.

"I am saying this from my heart. Whether anyone tells you about it or not, you must visit the village at least once, take a walk around and see the place. You will understand what a sense of belonging means. Those who were once her friends have grown old now. They remember and talk about how they used to drink coffee at a particular cafe and how Madam Sonia would pass through certain places. They are still waiting with hope," Kang told IANS.

He added that the villagers' expectations had grown stronger after learning that a Sikh family had purchased Sonia Gandhi's childhood home. According to him, the property is not something he considers his own but a place he is merely looking after until the Congress leader can visit.

"Their hopes have become even stronger now that a Sikh family has bought the house. It is not my house; it is her house. I am only performing a service, as a humble Sikh. I do not need any middleman for this. It is a straightforward matter, and she will definitely come," he added.