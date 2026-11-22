MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, will meet legislators from the TVK's alliance partners and the two Left parties that support his government on Monday. It will be his first meeting with the MLAs as a group since he took office and comes days after he held a similar interaction with legislators from his own party.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Pamani Illam, the Chief Minister's camp office on Greenways Road in Chennai.

Senior TVK sources said Vijay wants to hear directly from the legislators about their grievances and assure them that they can approach him whenever they have an issue to raise.

The Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have received invitations.

CM Vijay, who is also the TVK president, has extended the invitation to MLAs of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M).

Both Left parties support the TVK government from outside. A senior TVK leader confirmed that their legislators would attend.

The participation of the Left MLAs gives the meeting particular significance. The CPI and the CPI(M) had jointly stayed away from the two previous meetings of the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, in keeping with their decision to keep out of the coalition's formal deliberations.

Monday's meeting will be the first time since the government took office that legislators of the two parties will interact with CM Vijay together.

TVK sources described the gathering as a courtesy meeting at which the legislators would have an opportunity to speak with the Chief Minister.

One of the messages Vijay intends to convey, they said, is that they need not wait for another collective meeting to take up a concern with him. They can seek a meeting with him directly as and when an issue arises.

The meeting comes amid reports that the Opposition is considering another no-confidence motion against the government.

TVK sources said there were no plans to discuss those reports on Monday. A broader review of the political situation was also outside the scope of the interaction, they said.