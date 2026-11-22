MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 23 (IANS) South Korea's bourse operator on Monday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the market came under heavy selling pressure.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:33 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The measure was triggered for a second consecutive session. The KOSPI shed 248.96 points, or 5.11 percent to 4,211.00 as of 11:34 am, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KOSPI came under heavy downward pressure as investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

Foreign investors, who had been net buyers early in the session, shifted to net selling, further adding to downward pressure on the index.

On Friday (local time), U.S. stocks tumbled amid intensified concerns over heavy investments by big tech firms in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 4.72 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 4.13 percent.

Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.26 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics fell 5.61 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,346.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.

Meanwhile, personal data belonging to over 8,000 clients of Samsung Securities Co. has been breached, the brokerage said on Monday, in the latest cyberattack against South Korean financial firms.

Samsung Securities said unauthorised access was detected on its customer response website last Saturday and the data breach did not affect other customer information beyond the affected system.

Customer names, physical addresses and other personal information were compromised, Samsung Securities said.

The brokerage said it reported the incident to the relevant authorities, who have been scrambling to deal with data breaches in recent months. The firm then said it has moved to strengthen its cybersecurity systems.

-IANS

na/