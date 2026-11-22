MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From 28 October to 8 November 2026, the capital of Azerbaijan hosted the Second Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF). The festival was a large-scale, multi-genre event supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Over 12 days, BIAF presented 36 events across 13 venues in the city, including concerts, performances, ballet and theatre productions, meetings with writers, directors, and artists, masterclasses and open rehearsals. The festival brought together more than 500 participants from 37 countries, including Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Israel, Monaco, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. More than 10,000 spectators attended the festivities.

Contemporary performing arts were presented in their many forms. From classical works that have become part of the world's artistic heritage to experimental stage forms in which music, dance, visual imagery and modern technologies came together in a single artistic statement. A defining feature of the second edition was the desire to move beyond the traditional touring format. Alongside concerts and theatrical performances, the programme included creative meetings, public discussions, open rehearsals, masterclasses and educational activities. Collaborations between international artists and Azerbaijani ensembles and educational institutions created an important original element to the fortnight.

Among this year's participants were pianists Lucas Geniušas and Farhad Badalbeyli; trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth; violinists David Garrett and Maxim Vengerov; artists William Kentridge and Manal AlDowayan; directors Lev Dodin, Leo Gabriadze and Romeo Castellucci; choreographers Shahar Binyamini, Akram Khan and Sharon Eyal; conductors Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Fuad Ibrahimov; historian Peter Frankopan; as well as the Maly Drama Theatre – Theatre of Europe, the Israeli Gesher Theatre with a new production by Dmitry Krymov, Rezo Gabriadze's Puppet Theatre, English National Ballet with works by William Forsythe and Crystal Pite, and Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo with Jean-Christophe Maillot's iconic interpretation of Swan Lake. A specially assembled BIAF Orchestra brought together talented musicians from across Europe. For the majority of the artists, participation in BIAF marked their first appearance in Azerbaijan. Many participants spoke of Baku's distinctive atmosphere, the high level of safety and comfort, the beauty of its architecture, the rich flavours of the local cuisine, and the hospitality of the local people. The audience played their part as well, not just by attending the events in great numbers, but by celebrating many performances with well-deserved standing ovations.

BIAF 2026 took place at several of Baku's landmark venues, including the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev, the Azerbaijan National Drama Theatre, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre, the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Stone Chronicle Museum.

Baku today is a dynamic, open and tolerant city that serves as a bridge between East and West. It is one of the world's modern capitals, increasingly hosting major business forums, international sporting events and gatherings of political and business leaders from around the globe. Once a vital point on the famous Silk Roads and a historic centre of attraction for people of different nations and faiths, the city continues to unite countries and cultures while setting high standards of quality. BIAF has become part of this paradigm, actively contributing to the formation of an international, multi-genre cultural platform.

The opportunity to experience some of the finest stage productions of recent years presented as part of BIAF offers an excellent reason to visit Azerbaijan and discover its rich history and diverse cultural traditions. To discover more of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and travel experiences, visit Azerbaijan and follow @ExperienceAzerbaijan on social media.