(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nasdaq Composite fell 10% last week, while the S & P 500 and Dow fell more than 8% each.

Some market participants believe that the AI selloff is overblown and that the current dip represents a buying opportunity. JPMorgan analysts said in a note over the weekend that the firm remains confident in the durability of the AI supercycle, supported by lower leverage and improved positioning. U.S. stock futures staged a sharp rebound and turned green late Sunday as they look to recover from one of Wall Street's toughest weeks, which saw a sharp selloff in technology and AI-related stocks. As of 9:32 p.m. EST, Dow futures climbed 1.54%, while the S & P 500 futures gained 1.96% and Nasdaq-100 futures increased 2.33%. On Friday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed significantly lower amid rising concerns about the AI trade. The Nasdaq Composite led the decline, shedding more than 1,200 points to close 5.28% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.93% lower and the S & P 500 fell 3.70%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.93% 48,147.33 S & P 500 -3.70% 6,910.39 Nasdaq Composite -5.28% 22,617.73

Markets were a bloodbath last week amid the tech-led selloff. The Nasdaq Composite fell 10%, while the S & P 500 and Dow fell more than 8% each.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he“predicted” that if the Democrats win the midterm elections, the stock markets would go down substantially.

Tech Rout Weighs Heavily On Markets, But Some See Opportunity In The Dip

Last week, technology and AI-related stocks saw a massive drawdown amid rising concerns over artificial intelligence's sustainability.

Recent upheaval in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) leadership, rising inflation concerns and the potential of a rate hike in the Federal Reserve's upcoming December policy meeting pressured markets.

Trump blamed Democrats for the sharp decline in markets, saying in a Truth Social post,“The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats' rather strange 'win' on November 3rd. NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%. This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are 'BAD' due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse. If they don't change, FAST, it will only get worse.”

Meanwhile, some market participants believe that the AI selloff is overblown and that the current dip represents a buying opportunity.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a recent CNBC interview that the recent sell-off is a healthy reset rather than a sign that the AI boom is at its end.

While acknowledging that the past few weeks have been "tumultuous" for tech stocks and the market, with investors grappling with doubts about AI spending, financing structures and the sustainability of lofty valuations, he said that he sees this to be a "pretty healthy correction in tech and it's along the narratives to reset."

He drew comparisons with how Cisco fell nearly 50% over three months in 1997, only to rebound the following year.

"I think that we are at that moment where it feels like max pain, but for the patient investor, this is going to have a big payoff," Lee said. "I don't think that this means it's the end of the AI trade," he said, adding that AI would remain "one of the biggest stories" next year.

Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster also noted that the latest sell-off in the market is more a fear-based move than deteriorating fundamentals. In a note last week, Munster said that while investors may be getting caught up in worries about what could go wrong, they are missing the picture on what AI could ultimately deliver.

He cautioned against drawing a conclusion that the AI market is in a bubble from the price action alone, noting that the Nasdaq's roughly 16% decline since the start of October was not unprecedented. He compared it with the approximately 24% sell-off during the early-2025 DeepSeek shock and tariff uncertainty.

"At its core, this sell-off is not about fundamentals, it's about psychology," he said, adding that, "The unfortunate answer is that the sell-off will end when [we] have more buyers than sellers."

Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives called the AI sell-off one of the most "disconnected" downturns that he has seen in his career, saying that stocks are pricing in the possibility that the AI revolution simply goes away. "I believe we are less than 15% through" the AI opportunity, he said, calling it "a generational opportunity to buy the winners."

JPMorgan analysts said in a note over the weekend that it is reiterating its view that the recent pullback in risk assets is mostly an AI de-leveraging event amidst weak sentiment, coupled with a more hawkish Fed reaction function being priced in.“We keep the faith in the durability of the AI supercycle, supported by lower leverage and improved positioning,” it said, according to Bloomberg.

Markets will be watching for developments in the AI trade in the holiday-shortened week with Thanksgiving on Friday.

Iran Uncertainty Lingers Amid Rising Tensions In The Strait Of Hormuz

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, the uncertainty around the conflict between the U.S. and Iran sent long-term Treasury yields higher and exerted added pressure on market sentiment.

Trump said over the weekend in an interview with Fox News that he may be inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if an agreement does not come to fruition. He also dismissed the ongoing diplomatic talks with Tehran as meaningless, and accused negotiators of the country of stalling.

The president also said that while he wants a "permanent" deal with Iran, he added that Iran doesn't“want to make a deal that's acceptable to me.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said as per a Reuters report that the country wants a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war and confirmed that talks with the U.S. were ongoing through mediators.

Araghchi added that Iran was seeking an agreement with the U.S. that would ensure that there would be“no further war,” according to the report.

"I believe a fair solution can be reached ​on the issue of ​nuclear material, one ⁠that is based on our national interests while also meeting the country's needs," he reportedly said.

Brett Erickson, Managing Principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors said in a post on X,“Wanting something, and actually being able to accomplish it are two very different things, and this is greatest problem for the United States against Iran. President Trump and his 'advisors' may desperately WANT to change the outcome of this war, but they very simply do not have a course of action to do so. Sometimes you just have to take the L whether you like it or not.”

However, oil prices continue to cool amid a supply increase. The International Energy Agency has forecast a roughly 2 million-barrel-a-day surplus this quarter.

Brent crude futures were trading at $92.23 a barrel, down 0.37% at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures traded 0.24% lower at $83.21 per barrel.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social,“Isn't it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax!”

Gold, Silver Extend Selloff

Meanwhile, the precious metals trade continued to plunge sharply, with gold spot prices steadily declining. Spot gold closed down 8.71% this week at $3,543.60, down about 37% since its record high of $5,589.38 on Jan. 28. Silver also dropped sharply and is now about 65% below its January high, according to TradingView data.

Rising Treasury yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December weighed on precious metals.

Trending Tickers To Watch

GameStop Corp. (GME): The entertainment company was on the retail radar following Keith Gill's return to social media activity where he posted a mysterious image of "Cat Mario" from Super Mario 3D World, inciting anticipation around a market-moving announcement.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The company garnered attention amid recent speculation of its potential acquisition of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) after it recently acquired privately held biotech company Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.4 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Retail sentiment around the stock improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours as the stock edged higher overnight following a slump of nearly 3% on Friday.

Gap, Inc. (GAP): Shares of the clothing retailer edged higher in the overnight session after jumping nearly 12% at close on Friday following its strong third-quarter earnings results.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up nearly 2% in the overnight session at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 2.4% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged 1.5% higher.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 4.95%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.337%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.18% amid 'bullish' sentiment.

Asian markets opened lower on Monday. South Korea's KOSPI, China's SSE Composite index, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australian stocks all traded in the red at the open.

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