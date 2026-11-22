

Musk warned that AI data center delays could create a 2027 cash gap of hundreds of billions of dollars.

Dan Ives sees SpaceX becoming the biggest AI hyperscaler as demand outpaces planned capacity. Tesla cut AI4.5 memory by 25% and Musk said AI5 will go to Optimus.

A day after investors lined up to finance $44 billion of AI equipment for SpaceX (SPCX), CEO Elon Musk warned that even a few months of data center delays could leave the industry needing hundreds of billions more.

SPCX shares fell 8% to $127.79 on Friday, bringing their weekly decline to 8%, the steepest this month.

Musk Sees 2027 Funding Gap For AI Companies

Musk warned on Saturday that AI companies could face a cash crunch in 2027 as they wait for costly chips to start earning revenue. He was responding to AI researcher Francois Chollet, who said graphics processors were scarce and getting more expensive to rent. Even after the chips arrive, Musk said, operators still have to power and cool them and get them running reliably enough to bill customers.

“The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year,” Musk said.“Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will mean hundreds of billions of incremental dollars just for working capital. Where will that come from?”

How Funding Pressure Gives SpaceX More Pricing Power

“I own $SPCX and believe it may be the largest AI hyperscaler in the not too distant future,” Futurum CEO Daniel Newman said. He also owns specialist cloud providers Iren (IREN) and CoreWeave (CRWV). If smaller providers struggle to finance their next data center, he said, SpaceX faces fewer rivals bidding for customers and gains more room to set prices.

“The conditions Elon speaks to are real, but creating a massive spiral for smaller AI clouds is definitely in his best interest. It's good use of the platform and a good chess move. But it isn't just some altruistic advice for investors,” Newman said.

Iren had the funding in place and the timing still slipped. Its first Horizon data center went live for Microsoft, and quarterly AI cloud revenue nearly tripled to $200 million. But a customer's design change and suppliers' schedules pushed back Iren's target for bringing more than $4 billion in annualized contracted revenue online. The company now expects to reach that level in January, possibly as late as the end of February, after initially targeting year-end.

CoreWeave, meanwhile, expects customers to help cover the wait between buying chips and earning revenue from them. Earlier this month, it said it expected about $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits over the next three months.

SpaceX Has Financing And A Buyer Waiting

On Friday, Apollo and Goldman Sachs increased a debt offering to about $44 billion after investor orders exceeded the amount available. The financing will pay for Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips and related equipment, which SpaceX expects to start leasing in the first half of 2027.

SpaceX ended September with 1.7 gigawatts of rated computing capacity, and Musk said he would be surprised to finish 2027 below 13 GW. The company plans to invest more than $74 billion in computing campuses in Texas and Arizona.

For one customer, full delivery triggers a $3.1 billion monthly bill. Anthropic (ANT), the Claude developer that closed its IPO at $83 a share on Friday, expects to receive all the capacity it ordered from SpaceX's AI unit in December. Spending could hit $120.5 billion through 2029, but either side can cancel with 90 days' notice after the initial contract periods end in early 2027.

SpaceX Could Become The Biggest AI Hyperscaler: Dan Ives

SpaceX (SPCX) could become the next biggest hyperscaler, according to Dan Ives, a partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives. He named Musk's company among the potential winners in the tech sell-off, pointing to demand for AI computing power that he expects will outstrip planned capacity.

Ives put AI-related power demand and backlog at 160 gigawatts through 2029, compared with 80 to 100 gigawatts of capacity the industry plans to build over the next few years.“This technology wave will continue at high speed and the Blue Wave, bears, China hawks are not stopping this 4th Industrial Revolution,” he said.

He expects Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia, global market jitters and the prospect of Democrats in Washington taking a tougher line on Big Tech to give skeptics a louder voice.“The bears will feel validated after being doubters of the AI Revolution since early 2023 and will be louder and louder over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Alongside SpaceX, Ives saw relative safety in established cloud providers Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL). He also picked Apple (AAPL) and cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zscaler (ZS). In software, he called Palantir (PLTR) and Snowflake (SNOW) leaders.

Tesla Cuts AI4.5 Memory As Costs Rise

Rising memory costs have already changed Tesla's (TSLA) hardware plans. Musk said on Sunday that Tesla cut the memory in its AI4.5 computer by a quarter.“RAM is super expensive, so we reduced AI4.5 from 32GB to 24GB. That will be fine. It's hard to use 32GB anyway, given memory bandwidth constraints,” he said.

Tesla's next-generation AI5 chip is headed for its humanoid robot. Asked where the chip would go, Musk said,“It's going to Optimus. Cars will remain at AI4. That's enough to solve superhuman driving.”

Tesla said that its latest Full Self-Driving software, V15, handles safety-critical situations 25 times better than V14, though drivers still have to supervise it. Musk underscored the size of the claimed improvement, saying,“Some people thought we meant 25% improvement, no we mean 25 times!”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' for TSLA and 'bearish' for SPCX, with 'low' message volume for both stocks.

One user said,“$NVDA $SPCX One way or another, these two are going to ride together. Owning both for this Bull run.”

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Another user said,“$SPCX nope will not go there....at this price this is a 2 trillion and trades at 58 times trailing sales,.....”

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So far this year, TSLA shares are down 23%, while SPCX shares are 5% below their June IPO price.

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