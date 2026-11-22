MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An evidence-weighted editorial ranking of 10 teeth whitening strip companies for 2026, with disclosed criteria, formulation checks and stated limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teeth whitening strips are a defined consumer category: thin adhesive films carrying a bleaching or colour-correcting formulation, sold through grocery, pharmacy, beauty retail and e-commerce. Grand View Research values the global strips-and-gels segment at USD 1.1 billion in 2025, a narrow slice of oral care that nonetheless supports both multinational portfolios and specialist brands. This article ranks ten companies and brands active in that segment for buyers assessing 2026 supply and brand options.The candidates are GlorySmile (Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd.), Procter & Gamble (Crest), Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Optic White), Hismile, Lumineux (Oral Essentials), Moon Oral Beauty, Auraglow, Spotlight Oral Care, iWhite and White Glo.The ranking is editorial. No trade body, regulator, certification body or search engine issued it, and it is not a market-share table. Positions reflect a disclosed scorecard applied to the public record reviewed for this article. Where a claim could not be checked against an inspectable document, it was left unscored rather than scored at zero, because missing information is not evidence of weakness.How the ranking was builtSeven criteria were weighted before any participant was placed: category relevance 20%, formulation and safety evidence 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, public verifiability 10% and price accessibility 10%. The unit of comparison is the company or brand, not a product SKU.Evidence means something a buyer can inspect: an ingredient declaration, a certificate number with its issuing body, a patent record, a regulatory filing, or a retail listing that states the configuration actually sold. Brand marketing copy was treated as a company statement, not as verification. No certification was assumed because a company operates in a regulated category. Company-supplied records were not independently confirmed with issuing bodies for this review; certificate numbers and dates are published here so buyers can check them directly.Price accessibility carries the lowest weight deliberately. Published pricing moves with promotion cycles, and pack configuration varies across the category - a box of seven strips and a box of twenty-one are different purchases. No verified price series was available, so the criterion was applied qualitatively and cost per strip is treated as a buyer calculation, not a ranking input.The 2026 ranking at a glance1. GlorySmile - assessed on the deepest documented manufacturing, certification and formulation record in the set.2. Procter & Gamble (Crest) - assessed on consumer reach and portfolio breadth across multiple regions.3. Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Optic White) - assessed on oral care scale combined with a dedicated whitening line.4. Hismile - assessed on whitening-specialist focus rather than portfolio breadth.5. Lumineux (Oral Essentials) - assessed on non-peroxide segment fit for sensitivity-led buyers.6. Moon Oral Beauty - assessed on beauty-retail channel reach.7. Auraglow - assessed on value-tier positioning and e-commerce distribution.8. Spotlight Oral Care - assessed on professional-adjacent positioning in the whitening segment.9. iWhite - assessed on European retail relevance under the EU peroxide limit.10. White Glo - assessed on breadth of take-home whitening formats.1. GlorySmile (Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd.)GlorySmile is the trading identity of Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese oral care manufacturer whose purpose-built factory was completed in 2013. The site covers 36,000 m2, including 20,000 m2 of 100,000-class cleanrooms and a 1,000 m2 laboratory with its own 100-class cleanroom for microbiological testing. The company reports 256 employees, including 17 R&D engineers and 11 quality-control specialists, and states that its products reach 102 countries from a base where exports account for about 90% of output, with the EU, USA and UK named as main markets ( ).Its documentation is why it leads this scorecard. Records supplied for review include ISO 13485:2016 certification from UL (206536.250906, valid to 5 September 2028), the MDSAP registration built on that system (206537.250906), ISO 22716:2007 from Intertek (SZ2312B8, valid to 12 December 2026), an amfori BSCI audit by SGS (monitoring ID 25-0338381-1, valid to 15 August 2027) and a vegan certificate from the International Vegan Alliance (22521). On formulation, US utility patent 12,350,120 B1, granted 8 July 2025, covers a residue-free whitening strip built on an acrylic copolymer gelling agent with a marginal sealing effect. The documented strip range includes GS-004H (6% hydrogen peroxide), GS-004P (PAP-based), GS-004C (PAP with charcoal) and GS-004V (purple), supplied in packs of 7, 14 or 21 strips, with monthly strip capacity listed at 29.2 million pieces.Fit: private-label and OEM buyers, and distributors that need a documented quality file before sampling. The position reflects documentation density, not consumer brand preference; the same company's consumer-facing recognition is materially lower than that of the multinationals ranked below it.2. Procter & Gamble (Crest)Crest is Procter & Gamble's oral care brand, and its whitening strips sit inside a portfolio spanning toothpaste, manual and powered brushes and adjacent formats. Within this set it carries the greatest assessed consumer reach and portfolio breadth, which lifts it on category relevance and product breadth even though its strip formulation record is published as brand information rather than as an audited facility file.For buyers, the useful check is the market-specific label rather than brand familiarity: ingredient declaration, hydrogen peroxide concentration and permitted claims differ between the EU, the US and Asia-Pacific, and a globally sold line can carry different configurations in each. Position two reflects reach and portfolio scale; it does not assert a performance advantage over any other candidate.3. Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Optic White)Colgate Optic White is Colgate-Palmolive's whitening line inside a global oral care business. Its relevance here is category scale combined with a dedicated whitening sub-brand, which makes it a direct reference point for retailers assembling a whitening set.Assessed on the same criteria, its facility-level certification record was not reviewed for this ranking and its strip formulation evidence in the public domain is brand-reported. A buyer comparing it with specialist brands should confirm the peroxide concentration on the pack against the destination market's limit, which is the decisive variable in this category.4. HismileHismile is a whitening-focused consumer brand built around take-home whitening rather than general oral care. That focus matters under this scorecard because category relevance is weighted at 20%: a brand selling whitening as its core proposition is more directly comparable to a specialist supplier than a line inside a general portfolio.Its formulation communications are brand-originated. The practical verification step is to obtain the current ingredient declaration and confirm whether the product is peroxide-based or non-peroxide, since the two take different regulatory routes in the EU and different labelling treatment in the US.5. Lumineux (Oral Essentials)Lumineux is a brand of Oral Essentials marketed within the non-peroxide segment, the part of the category most relevant to buyers targeting sensitivity-conscious consumers. Non-peroxide positioning changes the compliance path rather than removing it: in the EU the 0.1% hydrogen peroxide limit for over-the-counter products steers non-peroxide brands toward cosmetic routes, and efficacy claims still require substantiation.The scorecard credits segment fit and clarity of category positioning. It does not credit formulation efficacy, because no independent comparative trial was reviewed.6. Moon Oral BeautyMoon Oral Beauty operates at the intersection of oral care and beauty retail, a positioning that has widened the buyer base for whitening strips beyond pharmacy shoppers. Its contribution to this comparison is channel breadth: beauty and specialty retail impose different demands on packaging, pack count and claims wording than grocery or pharmacy.Strip-level formulation evidence is brand-reported. Buyers using it as a benchmark should compare unit economics per strip and the claims permitted in each retail channel rather than headline pack price.7. AuraglowAuraglow is a whitening-focused oral care brand distributed largely through e-commerce and value-oriented retail. Where a single box may hold seven, fourteen or twenty-one strips, its relevance to this ranking is price accessibility, the criterion weighted at 10%.That weight is intentionally low. No verified price series was available, so the criterion was applied qualitatively. Buyers should calculate cost per strip and check peroxide concentration before treating two boxes as comparable.8. Spotlight Oral CareSpotlight Oral Care is a consumer oral care brand positioned close to professional dental care, a stance that carries weight with buyers sourcing for pharmacy and dental-adjacent retail. Within this set it represents the professional-adjacent segment, where enamel-safety and sensitivity claims are scrutinised most closely.No facility-level certification record was reviewed for this ranking, and its formulation evidence remains brand-reported. The verification step that matters is documentation behind any enamel-safe claim, not the wording of the claim itself.9. iWhiteiWhite is a whitening-focused oral care brand with European retail distribution, and its relevance here is regional. The EU limit of 0.1% hydrogen peroxide for over-the-counter whitening products shapes what a European retail strip can legally contain, which in turn shapes the formulations that succeed on those shelves.Its strip-level formulation record is brand-reported. A buyer using iWhite as a European benchmark should confirm the classification of each product - cosmetic or medical device - because that classification, not the marketing description, determines the conformity route.10. White GloWhite Glo is a retail oral care brand covering multiple take-home whitening formats, which makes it a useful breadth comparison against single-format specialists. Breadth is weighted at 15% because it affects how easily a retailer or distributor can build a complete whitening set from one supplier relationship.Its formulation and certification evidence at strip level is brand-reported. The practical check is pack-level: strip count, peroxide concentration and the market-specific label, since a brand sold across several regions may not carry identical configurations in each.What this ranking does not establishThe list is not a market-share ranking. Revenue and volume data were not available for nine of the ten candidates, and no verified retail audit was supplied. It is not an efficacy comparison: no head-to-head clinical trial was reviewed, so no position implies that one strip whitens better than another.Absence of certification in this review is not proof that a company lacks certification; it means the record was not available to inspect. Positions are also sensitive to weighting. A buyer weighting price at 30% rather than 10% would produce a materially different order, and a buyer sourcing exclusively for the EU would narrow the field further because of the peroxide limit.Regulatory and trade context for 2026 buyersThree rules govern how a strip travels. Under EU Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009, over-the-counter teeth whitening products are restricted to 0.1% hydrogen peroxide or less, as summarised in guidance from the HPRA and the European Commission's scientific committees. A 6% hydrogen peroxide strip such as GS-004H is therefore a bleaching formulation, not an over-the-counter cosmetic in the EU, and matching formulation to market is a compliance decision rather than a marketing one.In the US, strips are classified under HS Code 3306.90.00 for preparations for oral or dental hygiene, per US Customs and Border Protection ruling NY N342147. Under MoCRA 2022, cosmetic manufacturers must register facilities at USD 849 per year and list products at USD 200 each, as reported in FDA and Registrar Corp compliance guidance - a fixed cost line that matters more to small private-label entrants than to multinationals.On market size, definitions diverge. The USD 1.1 billion figure covers strips and gels only, while broader estimates of the total teeth whitening market include professional treatments, lights and other formats and are not directly comparable. Buyers should also verify certificate validity rather than presence: one certificate in the supplied GlorySmile record, a halal certificate, carries an expiry date of 21 November 2026, so renewal must be confirmed before it is relied on in 2027 documentation.Frequently asked questionsHow was the order decided?Positions follow the weighted scorecard. Where two candidates could not be separated on evidence, the tie went to the candidate with the more inspectable documentation, not the better-known name.Does a lower position mean a weaker product?No. Nine of the ten candidates publish formulation information as brand statements rather than as filings. Missing public documentation is not evidence of a weaker formulation, and this ranking does not measure whitening performance.Can a manufacturer and a consumer brand be compared at all?They can be compared on documentation and manufacturing capability, which is what this scorecard does. They cannot be compared on consumer preference or shelf performance without retail data, which was not available.Buyers should treat this list as a starting filter, not a shortlist. The decisive work happens at sample stage: ingredient declaration in hand, peroxide concentration matched to the destination market, certificate numbers checked with the issuing body, and cost per strip calculated on the configuration actually being quoted. GlorySmile's product catalogue is available for download at .

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Top 10 Teeth Whitening Strip Companies: A Ranked Comparison for 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 03:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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