MENAFN - IANS) Katihar, Nov 23 (IANS) A police escort vehicle accompanying Purnia's Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, met with an accident in Bihar's Katihar district, leaving five people injured. However, the MP escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred late on Sunday night when Pappu Yadav was travelling from Katihar to Salmari to attend an event. The police escort vehicle, which was leading his convoy, reportedly lost control and fell into a roadside ditch near an under-construction bridge close to Kumhari on the Belori-Sanhauli-Salmari main road.

Security personnel were present in the escort vehicle at the time of the accident. Five people sustained injuries, triggering chaos at the spot.

Following the accident, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. According to reports, some of them sustained injuries to their necks, while others suffered injuries to their foreheads and backs. All the injured were subsequently sent for medical treatment.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. It is not clear whether the vehicle lost control due to the condition of the road near the under-construction bridge or some other reason.

Meanwhile, local residents gathered at the accident site after receiving information about the incident and alleged negligence on the part of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the road construction contractor.

The residents claimed that the accident occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements at the construction site. They alleged that no warning signs had been installed to alert motorists about the under-construction bridge and that proper diversions had not been arranged for vehicles.

They further claimed that there were no adequate safety signs or barricades along a considerable stretch of the road. Despite the presence of a deep ditch near the bridge, the authorities and the contractor had failed to put necessary safety measures in place.

The residents demanded accountability from the concerned authorities, alleging that the absence of proper road safety arrangements had put commuters at risk.

Further details regarding the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.