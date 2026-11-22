MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the administration was still awaiting answers from Nvidia about possible failures in export-control compliance, while a Republican senator called for senior officials to testify under oath about China's access to advanced American chips.

Appearing on CBS's“Face the Nation,” Bessent said officials had contacted Nvidia's temporary management, lead directors and lawyers to establish what happened and who was responsible.

Asked whether the administration had received the answers it needed, he replied:“We don't, Margaret.”

Bessent repeatedly stressed that possible wrongdoing remained under examination. When host Margaret Brennan questioned him about his earlier comments concerning a culture of noncompliance, he emphasised the word“possibility.”

The scrutiny concerns whether advanced chips reached Chinese customers in breach of US restrictions. These processors provide computing power for artificial intelligence.

Bessent said investigators needed to determine who oversaw compliance and how far knowledge of any problems extended within Nvidia.

“Was it at the lower levels? Was it the middle levels? Did it go all the way to the top?” he asked.

He said Nvidia's board was moving quickly to establish whether the suspected compliance problems existed and expressed confidence that its committees would provide detailed answers.

Bessent also rejected the suggestion that informal business arrangements would necessarily prevent investigators from tracing transactions. Shipping documents and financial movements could help establish what happened, he said.

Separately, Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana told NBC's“Meet the Press” that he wanted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Bessent questioned under oath.

Kennedy alleged that Commerce appeared to have allowed China to circumvent advanced-chip export controls, while explicitly qualifying his assessment with the word“appears.”

“I'm more interested in talking to Howard Lutnick and to Scott Bessent,” he said.

Kennedy did not announce a scheduled hearing or present documents establishing his allegation during the interview.

Commerce and Justice had defended their handling of the investigation in a joint statement on November 17. They said Commerce began investigating Singapore-based Megaspeed in 2024 after detecting suspicious activity involving possible semiconductor diversion.

Investigators sought Nvidia's sales records in May 2025, and US officials conducted an on-site check with Singaporean authorities the following month.

On CBS, Bessent said authorities were examining whether Megaspeed had acted as an intermediary to channel high-end chips to Chinese entities. He said Treasury and other departments had pushed for restrictions against the company.

Nvidia, meanwhile, announced on November 17 that its board had established a standing committee to oversee national security policies, export-control compliance and international trade risks.

The company said its national security and trade-compliance teams would report directly to the committee and interim chief executive Colette Kress. The committee would draw on independent legal, national security and trade specialists..

Nvidia had separately announced that independent directors retained former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim and his law firm to conduct an investigation.