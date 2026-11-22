MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, praising his warm-hearted nature, understanding of the Constitution and commitment to democratic values.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said:“Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla ji. His warm-hearted nature and understanding of the Constitution are playing an important role in the effective functioning of the House. His firm commitment to upholding democratic values inspires everyone. May God grant him a long life and keep him in good health always.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes to Birla and prayed for his well-being and happiness.

In a post on X, Gadkari said:“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri @ombirlakota ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a life filled with happiness.”

Several Chief Ministers also took to social media to extend their birthday greetings to the Lok Sabha Speaker, wishing him good health, longevity and continued success in public service.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the Lok Sabha Speaker, appreciating his commitment to parliamentary discipline, democratic values and the dignity of the House.

In his message on X, CM Yogi said:“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla ji. Your commitment to parliamentary discipline, democratic values, and the dignity of the House is inspiring. May you enjoy good health and a long life. This is my prayer to Shri Salasar Balaji Maharaj.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings, highlighting Birla's leadership and his contribution to strengthening parliamentary traditions and meaningful dialogue in the Lok Sabha.

In her post on X, she said:“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla ji. Under your able, impartial and dignified leadership, the Lok Sabha has further strengthened parliamentary traditions, democratic values and a culture of meaningful dialogue. Your respect for the dignity of the highest house of democracy and for its elected representatives is exemplary. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health, long life and a life of distinction.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also wished Birla on his birthday, expressing hope that his efforts towards serving the nation would continue to provide the country with a new direction.

In his post on X, Choudhary said:“Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a life filled with happiness. May your efforts in serving the nation continue to give the country new direction.”