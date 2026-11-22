MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The mother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Arjun Munda, Saira Munda, passed away at the age of 91.

Arjun Munda shared the news of his mother's demise through an emotional post on the social media platform X, expressing deep grief over her loss.

"Mother is no longer in this world... Your departure has not only taken away the shadow of love from my heart, but also the strongest support in life, the one that made every difficulty seem small and every pain seem light," he wrote in his post.

He also informed that his mother's last rites would be performed on Monday.

According to reports, Saira Munda had been unwell for a long time. Two days ago, President Droupadi Murmu had spoken to Arjun Munda over the phone to enquire about his mother's health.

On Monday, the funeral procession will leave the family's residence in Ghorabandha, Jamshedpur, at 1 p.m. Her last rites will be performed at the Swarnarekha Burning Ghat.

Arjun Munda is a senior tribal leader of the BJP, having served as Jharkhand Chief Minister three times and as a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government.

He began his political journey in the 1980s through the movement for a separate Jharkhand state. He initially entered electoral politics with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Kharsawan constituency in 1995 at the age of 27.

In 2000, he joined the BJP and was subsequently re-elected from Kharsawan. Following the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000, he was appointed Minister of Social Welfare in the first state government led by Babulal Marandi.

After Marandi resigned in March 2003, Munda became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the age of 35, becoming one of the youngest leaders to hold the post.

He served three terms as Chief Minister, from 2003 to 2005, 2005 to 2006, and 2010 to 2013. Between his second and third terms, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly from 2006 to 2009.

Munda also made his mark in national politics. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jamshedpur in 2009 and served as the BJP's National General Secretary. After losing the 2014 Assembly elections from Kharsawan, he returned to Parliament by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khunti.

In 2019, during the second term of the Modi government, he was appointed Union Minister for Tribal Affairs. During his tenure, he worked on initiatives aimed at the development and welfare of tribal communities across the country. He also held the additional charge of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry from December 2023 to June 2024.

However, he lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Khunti constituency.

Apart from politics, Munda has also been associated with sports administration and served as the President of the Archery Association of India (AAI). He is also known for his interest in golf and playing the flute.