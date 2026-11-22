Trump Backs Jensen Huang Rehire Despite Chinese Espionage Allegations

US President Donal Trump is unabashedly backing embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his reported attempt to make a comeback to the company. In a post on Truth Social the US President said, I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A."

The President's endorsement comes shortly after the New York Times on Sunday (local times) reported that Alice Huang the alleged Chinese woman spy was in contact with an official of China's top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang NYT cited multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters to report that Alice Huange was in touch China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year. NYT further said that U.S. intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said.

Earlier, director of US National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton confirmed that investigations into Alice Huang and her company, Megaspeed, are ongoing. In an interview with Fox News, Clayton said that investigations into both Alice Huang and Megaspeed were moving forward, alongside regulatory proceedings. He added that the American public would receive answers as the matter progresses. "There is an investigation into her company, and there is an investigation into her. That is going to play out. Also, I fully expect that the board of directors of Nvidia is looking into this situation. You know, that would be responsible; that's what the American people want to hear from them. And there are-are regulatory proceedings going on. The American people will get answers regarding this matter," Clayton said.

Clayton also said he expected Nvidia's board of directors to examine the situation, describing such a review as a responsible step amid the ongoing developments. Jensen Huang is expected to testify before three House Committees on December 1. The Nvidia board and interim CEO Colette Kress have both ruled out reinstatement of Jensen at the top of the Nvidia set-up and with the US Congress building pressure the Presidential endorsement may not be enough for him to stake a comeback.