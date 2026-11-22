Mitchell and Phillips Anchor New Zealand Fightback to Save Test Match

New Zealand strengthened their bid for a draw against India in the opening Test as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips negotiated a challenging second session on Day 5, taking the hosts to 206/5 at tea at the Basin Reserve on Monday. India managed just one breakthrough in the second session, with Anshul Kamboj dismissing Tom Blundell for 15 in the 77th over. However, Mitchell and Phillips stood firm against the Indian bowling attack, ensuring New Zealand went into the final session without further damage.

At the tea interval, Mitchell was unbeaten on 24 off 107 deliveries, while Phillips had made 19 not out from 60 balls. The duo had added valuable runs for the sixth wicket, frustrating India's attempts to make further inroads and taking New Zealand closer to a possible draw. The hosts, who resumed the final day at 119/2, are now trailing India by 146 runs, with five wickets remaining and one session left in the match.

India had entered the second session in a commanding position after picking up two important wickets during the morning. Devon Conway, who resumed unbeaten on 59, was dismissed for 65 by Washington Sundar, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch. Prasidh Krishna then removed Rachin Ravindra for 37, with KL Rahul taking the catch, leaving New Zealand at 139/4. Kamboj provided India with their only success after lunch when he sent Blundell back to the pavilion, but the visitors could not capitalise on the breakthrough.

Mitchell and Phillips showed patience and composure, choosing their deliveries carefully and ensuring that the Indian bowlers were unable to build sustained pressure. With New Zealand having just one more session to negotiate, the lower order will also be crucial to their chances of salvaging a draw. Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy are still to come, giving the hosts further batting resources. India, meanwhile, will need five more wickets in the final session to secure victory in the series opener. The visitors will be hoping to find another breakthrough early after tea and prevent Mitchell and Phillips from extending their partnership.

Earlier in the match, India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, establishing a substantial lead after dismissing New Zealand for 368. KL Rahul top-scored with 136, while Rishabh Pant struck 128. Shubman Gill narrowly missed a century with 98, and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also made significant contributions with 80 and 78, respectively. For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175, while Glenn Phillips made 118, with the pair sharing a crucial 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the hosts had slumped to 70/5. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling effort in the first innings with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three. Kamboj picked up two wickets and Prasidh Krishna accounted for one. With the contest entering its final session, the equation is straightforward: India need five wickets to claim victory, while New Zealand must hold their nerve and survive the remaining overs to secure a draw.