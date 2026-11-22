CJP Activists Highlight Tribal Land Issues and Assault in Goa

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke highlighted the tribal issues in Goa, alleging that the government is taking away the lands of the tribal communities. Speaking to ANI, Dipke said, "The tribal issues, we can clearly see what the government is trying to do here. They are not just trying to take away their rights; they are also taking away their lands. In Karapur, the land of the villages has been taken away for the friends of the ministers who are supposed to be builders."

He demanded immediate police protection for local activist Gaurish Gadi, who got seriously injured while trying to fight for the poeple. He stressed that if another attack takes place on Gadi, the State will be responsible for failing to provide him safety. "I went to Karapur; there, the people have to travel one and a half hours to get to GMC. The hero of that village, Gaurish Gadi, who has been brutally assaulted, for what? He was just trying to fight for the people. He was beaten up by the land mafia so brutally that he is still in the hospital with eight stitches on his head and with a hand that is fractured. He must be provided immediate security. If there is another assault or attack on Gaurish Gadi, it will be the responsibility of the state, which has failed to provide him safety," he said.

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka condemned the alleged transfer of Goan land to private capitalists. announced that CJP Goa, in collaboration with local residents, will draft a Citizens' Manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections, placing the scrapping of Section 39A, a contentious provision governing land-zone conversions, at the top of its agenda. "It is a matter of shame that the land of Goans is being taken away and given to the capitalists. CJP Goa, along with the citizens, will draft a citizen manifesto and, in the upcoming elections, will appeal to all the citizens of Goa to only vote for those parties that agree to your demands and your manifesto, and the first agenda of that manifesto will be to scrap 39A. Any politician who doesn't agree to that, we appeal to all Goankars to not vote for that politician," he said.

CJP activist Saurav Das emphasised that the rights of Goa's indigenous tribal communities have long been violated, adding that the manifesto will cover the issue of 39A as well as violations faced by the tribal community. "The rights of our tribal communities, our indigenous people, have been violated for a long time. Goa is no exception; the tribal communities here are also facing numerous problems. The issue of 39A has become a major concern for all of Goa. We have heard about these issues and are committed to addressing them," he said. He reiterated, "Within the next two months, the CJP Goa team will release a Citizens' Manifesto. This manifesto will cover the issue of 39A as well as the violations faced by tribal communities. Any political party seeking votes in Goa must accept the demands outlined in this Citizens' Manifesto; that is our resolve."

Earlier on Sunday, the Cockroach Janata Party activists Abhijit Dipke, Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde attended the launch of the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign in Goa, where they raised concerns over land rights, employment opportunities and the preservation of the state's cultural identity.