Police Arrest 19-Year-Old for Fatal Stabbing of Woman in Chevella

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Police have arrested a 19-year-old man within 24 hours of the fatal stabbing of a woman in Chevella, following a dispute linked to an alleged mobile phone theft and fraudulent bank transfer. According to the police, Chevella Police of the Future City Police Commissionerate, in a swift investigation, arrested a 19-year-old accused within 24 hours in connection with the murder of a woman opposite Farah College, under Chevella Police Station limits.

The victim, identified as Bathula Padma, was allegedly murdered near a sheet-roofed house in Chevella. The accused, identified as Kethavath Shiva Shankar Varaprasad Naik alias Shiva (19), a resident of Jammi Nagar, Velugodu, Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by the police. The stolen mobile phone and knife allegedly used in the murder were recovered from his possession, the Future City Police stated.

According to the police investigation, on November 20, 2026, the accused allegedly stole the mobile phone belonging to Bathula Guruvulu and transferred ₹45,000 from his bank account to another account. Suspecting Shiva's involvement, Guruvulu, accompanied by Bathula Padma, approached Chevella Police Station on November 21 and lodged a complaint. Angered over the complaint and the suspicion raised against him, the accused allegedly attacked Padma with a knife, killing her before fleeing the scene.

Following the murder, Chevella Police registered a case and formed special teams to trace the accused. Acting swiftly, the police identified and arrested Shiva within 24 hours and recovered the stolen mobile phone and murder weapon. During the investigation, police also found that the accused was allegedly involved in two previous theft cases registered at Velugodu Police Station in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. Chevella Inspector of Police K Narendra Reddy appreciated the efforts of SI Venkatesh and the police team for their prompt investigation and successful arrest of the accused within 24 hours. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)