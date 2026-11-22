Karnataka Winter Session to Focus on Key Issues of North Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed has said the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 2 to December 11, will focus particularly on issues concerning North Karnataka, with additional time to be allocated for detailed deliberations on the region's problems and challenges.

Speaking to reporters about the upcoming winter session in the state on Sunday, Saleem Ahmed said matters concerning the entire state would be discussed, while emphasising the need for legislators to engage in more in-depth discussions on issues affecting North Karnataka. "This session, to be held in Belagavi from December 2nd to December 11th, will cover matters concerning the entire state of Karnataka, with a particular focus on North Karnataka. Given that this session is being held in Belagavi specifically to address the issues and challenges faced by the North Karnataka region, we will urge the legislators to engage in more in-depth discussions on these topics. Furthermore, I will certainly allocate additional time for deliberations on issues pertaining to the North Karnataka region," he said.

Meanwhile, Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur had written to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, stating that he would not accept any accommodation, food or other allowances provided by the government during the winter session in Belagavi and would participate in the proceedings at his own expense. In his letter dated November 18, Kandakur said the purpose of holding the winter session in Belagavi was to highlight the problems of North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, secure appropriate facilities for the regions and protect their regional interests. However, expressing disappointment over the outcome of the previous winter session, he said the issues discussed during the proceedings had not translated into implementation, leaving people in the region feeling that the exercise was merely an eyewash.

"But the last time the session was held, the subjects discussed were not implemented. The people of this region felt it was like an eyewash. I strongly opposed this in the House," Kandakur said. He recalled that during the previous winter session, he had protested by refusing accommodation, food and other allowances from the government and had borne all expenses himself.

Highlighting the hardships faced by people in Kittur, Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, Kandakur said drought had become a part of everyday life in these regions. He questioned the plight of farmers who lose their crops despite making considerable efforts to cultivate their land. "Drought has become a part of life for the people of Kittur, Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka. If the crop sown by a farmer with great difficulty is lost, or if the seed sown by the farmer unnecessarily falls in the land itself and is lost, what else can the farmer do except eat poison?" he said.

Raising concerns over the lack of basic facilities and livelihood opportunities, he asked, "How can people live in such a situation without green fodder, poverty, unemployment, school, hospital, drinking water?" Kandakur further described the hardships faced by people struggling with debt, poverty and migration, saying that the situation of those forced to leave their homes in search of livelihoods was deeply distressing. "The people standing in queues amid problems have become emaciated. Seeing the sight of people carrying the burden of debt, selling their children, and migrating to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, anyone's heart will melt," he said.

He also questioned the expenditure incurred on holding the winter session in Belagavi if the proceedings failed to bring tangible benefits to the region. "If last year's session ends and the next session comes, but there is no benefit to this region, holding a session by spending crores of rupees with no benefit is a waste," Kandakur said. Warning that the expenditure would amount to a waste of public money, he added, "If the session does not bring any benefit, the tax money of the people will be wasted, and the sin will fall on the Government." Kandakur said that, as he had done during the previous winter session, he would once again decline all government-provided facilities and make his own arrangements for accommodation and other personal requirements. He also requested the Assembly Speaker to allow him to participate in the winter session on these terms. (ANI)