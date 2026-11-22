India and Nepal Prepare for 20th Edition of Exercise Suryakiran 2026

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India and Nepal are set to hold the 20th edition of their Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran to strengthen the defence partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, the Indian Army announced the upcoming edition of the exercise with the Nepali Army, highlighting the "enduring bond" between the neighbouring countries.

"EXERCISE SURYAKIRAN 2026. The #IndianArmy and #NepaliArmy are set to participate in the 20th edition of Joint Military Exercise #SURYAKIRAN, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring nations. COMING SOON... Two Nations. One Mission. An Enduring Bond," the post read.

The 19th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN culminated in December 2025 with a closing ceremony at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking the successful conclusion of a key bilateral military engagement.