Yogi Adityanath Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Mother Savitri Devi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday penned an emotional letter addressed to mothers, recalling his memories of his late mother Savitri Devi and urging people to support destitute, deprived and distressed mothers. This comes days after CM Yogi's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday at the age of 91.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said that the values of Sanatan Dharma were rooted in reverence for mothers and called upon every resident of the state to pledge support for mothers who have no one to turn to. "The eternal values of Sanatan Dharma are steeped in reverence for mothers. Some debts can never be repaid. Yes, we can certainly fulfil our duty. Since entering public life, I have been striving to fulfil this duty towards the mothers of our state," CM Yogi wrote.

He further urged people to become a source of support for mothers in distress, saying, "The truest respect for every mother would be for every resident of the state to pledge today to be a pillar of support for a mother who has no one to turn to, to understand the suffering of a mother who has been deprived, and to bring a smile to the face of a mother in distress."

In his letter titled 'Yogi Ki Pati' (Yogi's Letter), addressed simply as 'Mother', the Chief Minister reflected on the importance of a mother's presence and affection, describing her as more than just the one who gives birth. "This letter is addressed to every mother, without whom life would not exist. Without mothers, neither you nor I would be here. No living being would have an existence, and this world would not exist. A mother is not merely the one who gives birth; she is the Mother of the Universe. Even God has a mother," he wrote.

Recalling the sacrifices and influence of mothers in Indian traditions, CM Yogi referred to Mata Kaushalya's blessings during Lord Shri Ram's departure for exile and Lord Krishna's journey from Mathura to Gokul at his mother's wish. "Today, once again, my eyes well up with tears at the remembrance of every mother. I recall Mother Kaushalya's blessings when Lord Shri Ram departed for exile, and how Lord Krishna went from the prison in Mathura to Gokul at his mother's wish. It is a mother's values and upbringing that can transform a child into a Dhruva, a Prahlad or a noble human being. A mother can take the place of anyone, but no one can ever take the place of a mother. A mother's affection is the most beautiful emotion in the world," he wrote.

Remembering his late mother, he wrote, "The absence of a mother does not merely mean the loss of a person from one's life; it is like losing emotional security, unconditional love and the deep shelter of a home. When my revered mother, my first teacher who taught me the very first letters of knowledge, embarked on her eternal journey, a particular memory came vividly before my eyes."

Recalling an emotional incident from his life, CM Yogi wrote, "It was the moment when, more than three years after embracing sannyas (renunciation), I stood outside the threshold of my home in saffron robes. During that journey from Gorakhpur to Panchur, emotions were surging within me. As prescribed by an important ritual of the sannyas tradition, I called out for alms. Hearing my voice, my mother came outside, but she could hardly believe what she was seeing. Before she could say anything, I said, "Mother, please give me alms." My mother tried to compose herself and said, "Son, what have you done to yourself? Was there anything lacking at home that you have started begging?" I replied, "Mother, renunciation is my duty. A yogi's hunger can only be satisfied through alms. Mother, I have not come here to stay; I have come to seek alms. Whatever you give me as alms will fulfil my purpose." "A mother's affection respected the resolve of her son who had embraced renunciation," he added. Chief Minister performed his mother's last rites at Chandighat in Haridwar on Saturday in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and other dignitaries. CM Yogi had carried his mother's mortal remains on his shoulder in their ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district and offered a floral tribute to her photograph. Following her demise, several political leaders and public figures expressed condolences to the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Yogi Adityanath on Friday to convey his condolences.